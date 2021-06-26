Senate indicts Ministry of Niger Delta officials for selling 6 vehicles at N2m

The Senate has indicted officials of the Ministry of Niger Delta, for illegally disposing of six vehicles worth N90 million at a ridiculous sum of N2 million, less than one year after purchase. The Senate Committee on Public Accounts, made the indictment after its investigation, based on the 2015 report of the Auditor General of the Federation, demanding that the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry should be sanctioned for fraudulently dis-posing of the vehicles. The vehicles were purchased from JBS motors on June 23, and August 18, 2014.

The Senate Committee said: “The ministry disposed of a total of 22 vehicles to various beneficiaries in May, 2015, and realised a total sum of N5.2 million. “Out of the 22 vehicles, six were purchased on 23rd of June and 18th August 2014 from JBS Motors and Co, Abuja, at a total cost of N105 million and duly paid for. “Less than one year after acquisition, six vehicles costing N90 million were sold at a ridiculous sum of N2.1 million.” However, the ministry claimed that the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing was invited to evaluate the vehicles before they were sold.

Contrary to this claim,the Committee in its investigation discovered that the evaluation report of the Federal Ministry of Works did not include the newly purchased vehicles. The Committee therefore, ordered for the repayment of N61.4 million, being the shortage in the disposable value of the vehicle, be recovered and paid into the treasury.

