Senate investigates NIOMCO for dormancy since 2008

The Senate, yesterday, set up a five-man ad-hoc committee to investigate the Nigerian Iron Ore Mining Company (NIOMCO), Itakpe, over non-performance, with huge budgetary allocations and releases of funds since 2008. The resolution to investigate the organisation, followed a motion adopted by members of the Senate Committee on Finance during the third day of the interactive session with MDAs on 2022-2023 MTEF and FSP.

The motion which was moved by Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, gave rise to the ad-hoc committee, which has Sani Musa as Chairman, while members include, Opeyemi Bamidele, James Manager, Michael Nnachi and Sadiq Suleiman. The committee is to investigate the budget of the organisation which comprises capital, recurrent and overheard from 2008 to date and is expected to turn in its report in two weeks. The Chairman of the Committee, Senator Solomon Adeola, said that the agency was a major source of wastage of government fund, following its moribund nature since 2008.

