Senate laments $120m annual revenue losses in petroleum sector

The Senate, yesterday, expressed concerns over reports that Nigeria was losing over $120 million annually to overwhelming patronage of foreign shipping firms in the shipment of petroleum products. Consequently, the Senate directed the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) to initiate the processes of patronising and boosting the capacities of Indigenous shipping firms.

The apex legislative assembly gave the directive at a meeting between the Senate Committee on Local Content, the NNPC management and Ship Owners Association of Nigeria. It was disclosed that the overwhelming preference to foreign firms had resulted in huge revenue losses including some $120 million loss to demurrage. The Chairman of the Committee and former Senate Leader, Tealim Folarin, in a ruling after a protracted debate, directed that the NNPC should allow local ship owners operate in transportation of petroleum products. The Committee further stated that there was need to help build capacities among Indigenous shipping.

He said: “It is very important we patronise Indigenous shipping. The whole essence of this investigative hearing is not to trade blames. We understand that they don’t have enough vessels; they don’t have capacity and capacity cannot come from heaven.

The GMD here has capacity to help build capacity. It is very important that we patronize indigenous shipping companies.”Folarin stressed. The Committee decried the disregard to the local content act which stipulated among others that local firms be encouraged in the conduct of businesses of any public company businesses. Another member of the Committee, Senator Solomon Adeola, who is also the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Finance, disclosed that the failure to carry indigenous shipping companies along had dealt serious economic blow on the country.

Adeola dismissed submissions that Nigerians did not own vessels that could be patronised, saying, there are local vessels owned by Nigerians; it depends on the type of vessels we are talking about. There are two types of vessels.”

Group Managing Director of theNNPC, MeleKyari, who had informed the Committee earlierthattherewasnoindigenous vessels to patronize but assured the Senate that, “I am going to work to support these companies. We will engage our partners”. Meanwhile, the House of Representatives Public Accounts Committee (PAC), yesterday summoned the Acting Auditor General of the Federation, Mr Aghughu Adolphus over $36.1million World Bank assisted fiscal governance and institutions projects to the office of the Auditor General of the Federation.

