Senate leadership, Security chiefs in closed door meeting

Following the escalating spate of insecurity in the country, the leadership of the Senate yesterday, held closed door meeting with the nation’s heads of security agencies at the National Assembly Complex, Abuja. Recall that there had been upsurge of terrorism across the country, with the terrorists making incursion into the country’s political capital, Abuja, leading to the panic meeting between the Senate and the security chiefs.

The meeting which started at exactly 3pm., had in attendance heads of different security establishments with the retinue of aides. In his opening statement, the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, told the security chiefs that the magnitude of insecurity had assumed a frightening dimension, and therefore, the need for the meeting.

Lawan noted that there was nothing to show that the huge investments by the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari was yielding positive result in curbing the spate of terrorism in the country. He made his comments against the backdrop of the terrorists’ siege to the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), which led to the killing of a lieutenant and a captain of the presidential guards and other attacks in previous weeks. The meeting was at the instance of the Senate leadership despite being on a long vacation which the lawmakers are due to return to session on September, 20.

