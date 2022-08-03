News

Senate leadership, security chiefs in closed door meeting

Posted on Author Chukwu David, Abuja Comment(0)

Following the escalating spate of insecurity in the country, the leadership of the Senate on Wednesday, holds closed door meeting with the nation’s heads of security agencies at the National Assembly Complex, Abuja.

There has been upsurge of terrorism across the country, with the terrorists making incursion into the country’s political capital, Abuja, leading to the panic meeting between the Senate and the security chiefs.

The meeting, which started at exactly 3pm, has in attendance heads of different security establishments with the retinue of aides.

In his opening statement, the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, told the security chiefs that the magnitude of insecurity had assumed a frightening dimension, and therefore, the need for the meeting.

Lawan noted that there was nothing to show that the huge investments by the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari were yielding positive result in curbing the spate of terrorism in the country.

Lawan made his comments against the backdrop of the terrorists’ siege to the Federal Capital Territory, which led to the killing of a lieutenant and a captain of the presidential guards and other attacks in previous weeks.

The meeting was at the instance of the Senate leadership despite being on a long vacation which the lawmakers are due to return to session on September 20.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Senate passes Nigerian Airspace Management Agency Bill

Posted on Author Chukwu David

The Senate yesterday passed the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency Bill 2022. The bill was passed following the chamber’s consideration of a report presented by the Senate Committee on Aviation. Chairman of the Committee, Senator Smart Adeyemi (Kogi West), while presenting the report, said the bill sought to repeal Nigerian Airspace Management Agency Act, 2010, for […]

arewa consultative forum acf
News Top Stories

Disintegration: Watch your utterances –ACF warns Osinbajo

Posted on Author Baba Negedu Kaduna

•Those who want to split Nigeria should come out clearly –Junaid      Following his reported comments that Nigeria needs prayers to avoid disintegration, the apex Northern socio cultural organisation, the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has warned Vice President Yemi Osinbajo to watch his words.   ACF told Sunday Telegraph that while they agreed that […]
News

Umahi dissolves executive council

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Ebonyi State Governor, Chief Dave Umahi, yesterday dissolved the State Executive Council with immediate effect. Secretary to the state government (SSG), Kenneth Ugbala, announced this after the council’s meeting at old Government House, Abakaliki, the state capital. He noted that the dissolution was in phases, pointing out that some key officers were not affected by […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica