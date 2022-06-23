Senate mandates C’ttee to resolve CJN, Justices of S’Court rift

The Senate, yesterday, resolved to intervene in the rift between the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Tanko Mohammed and the Supreme Court Justices. Consequently, the apex legislative Assembly mandated it’s Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters led by Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, to Investigate the matter with the aim of resolving the issue .

Justices of the apex court had jointly accused the Chief Justice of Nigeria of corruption, maladministration and incompetence. However, Justice Tanko had denied allegations raised against him by Supreme Court Justices. Speaking on the mat-ter, the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, said that lawmakers must be interested in what was happening in the Judiciary with view finding solution to the issue. Lawan, therefore, asked the Senate Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters chaired by Senator Opeyemi Bamidele to wade to the issue and find out what is the real issue.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...