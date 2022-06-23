News

Senate mandates C’ttee to resolve CJN, Justices of S’Court rift

Posted on Author Chukwu David Comment(0)

The Senate, yesterday, resolved to intervene in the rift between the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Tanko Mohammed and the Supreme Court Justices. Consequently, the apex legislative Assembly mandated it’s Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters led by Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, to Investigate the matter with the aim of resolving the issue .

Justices of the apex court had jointly accused the Chief Justice of Nigeria of corruption, maladministration and incompetence. However, Justice Tanko had denied allegations raised against him by Supreme Court Justices. Speaking on the mat-ter, the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, said that lawmakers must be interested in what was happening in the Judiciary with view finding solution to the issue. Lawan, therefore, asked the Senate Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters chaired by Senator Opeyemi Bamidele to wade to the issue and find out what is the real issue.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Inflation drops to 17.38% in July

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa

As predicted by experts, the monthly inflation sustained its downward trend in July, settling at 17.38 per cent lower than June figure of 17.75 per cent ( yearon- year). The National Bureau of Statistics confirmed the slide in it’s Consumer Price Index, (CPI) report released on Tuesday. The drop indicates 0.37 per cent points lower […]
News

Police nab three fraudsters who pose as cab drivers on Lagos 

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh 

Three suspected fraudsters have been arrested by operatives of the Rapid Response Squad(RRS), at Opebi area of Lagos State. The trio were identified as Dele Olawale (52), Remi Ogunleye (45) and Kole Akintunjoye (40). The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Benjamin Hundeyin, in a statement on Saturday, said the three suspects disguised as driver and passengers […]
News

Osun 2022: APC Leaders Adopt Oyetola As Consensus Candidate, bans Members from Contesting Against Him

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The All Progressives Congress (APC) leaders in Ede/Egbedore/ Ejigbo Federal Constituency in Osun state on Tuesday has banned other aspirants who would want to contest in the forthcoming gubernatorial election from contesting against Governor Gboyega Oyetola in 2022.    The leaders numbering about 100 from the four (4) local government areas , who converged at […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica