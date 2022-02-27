Senate mandates VC, UniUyo to recover and remit N635m to State Revenue Board

The Senate has mandated the Vice Chancellor of the University of Uyo, Prof. Nyaudoh Ndaeyo, to recover the sum of N635.7 million over paid to the staff of the institution in 2017, and remit the same to the appropriate State Revenue Board.

The apex legislative Chamber gave this directive when it sustained the Auditor-General’s query of N635 million under deduction by the University of Uyo.

The Senate Public Accounts Committee (SPAC), Chaired by Senator Matthew Urhoghide, made the discovery of the over payment while considering the 2017 Auditor-General’s report.

The Auditor-General in its 2017 report which is currently being considered by the Senate, had alleged that the Management of the University under-deducted Pay as You Earn (PAYE) Tax totalling N635,700,792.65 from staff salaries and emoluments in 2017.

However, the Vice Chancellor in his response, claimed that the Akwa Ibom Internal Revenue Service (AKIRS), which is the relevant tax authority and which regularly did tax audits, had not made any claim against the university for such an amount.

The Vice Chancellor added that the total sum of N87.4 million was paid as tax in that same year.

The Chairman of the Committee in his remarks, rejected the explanation of the Vice Chancellor and ordered the management of the institution to refund N635 million to Akwa Ibom Internal Revenue Service (AKIRS).

The query reads: “Finance Treasury Circular No. TRY/A1 & B1/2009 OAGF/CAD/026/V/12 dated 19th January, 2009 emphasized on the correct and complete deduction of VAT, WHT and PAYE and remittance of the same to the Relevant Tax Authority. Paragraph VI of the Circular states that any violation of the directive will be regarded as gross misconduct and shall attract commensurate disciplinary action.

“During the periodic check, it was observed that the Management of the University under-deducted Pay as You Earn (PAYE) Tax totalling N635,700,792.65 from staff salaries and emoluments of workers in 2017.

“Additionally, records of the amounts of PAYE that ought to have been remitted to the relevant Tax Authority were not produced for Audit. As a result, government revenue totalling ₦635,700,792.65 was lost, while staff were overpaid in the same amount.

“This may lead to loss of Government revenues, which will impact on its ability to execute projects that will benefit the citizens.

“The Vice Chancellor is required to recover the under deducted tax (PAYE) in the sum of N635,700,792.65 and remit to the appropriate State Internal Revenue Board and forward the evidence of recovery and remittance to my Office.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...