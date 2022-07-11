Senate may arrest officials of PAP over mismanagement of N10bn

The Senate at the weekend said it has resolved to issue a warrant of arrest on officials of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP) over their failure to account for allegedly mismanaged N10 billion meant for the operations of the programme.

The Chairman, Senate Committee on Public Account, Senator Matthew Urhogbide, took the decision following the failure of the Interim Administrator of the scheme, Milland Dixon Dikio, to honour the invitation of the committee on alleged financial scandal in the agency.

It was gathered that the committee had invited the PAP interim administrator to appear before it on the query raised against the programme in the 2018 report of the Auditor-General of the Federation.

Findings revealed that the interim administrator was billed to appear on February 3 in a letter dated January 25, while in another letter he was expected to appear on June 16, in a letter dated May 19 and the recent invitation was on July 5 in a letter dated June 28, but that he had failed to honour any of the invitations submitted to Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP).

