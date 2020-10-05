Senate: Media’s watchdog role under threat in Nigeria

The upper chamber of the National Assembly has raised the alarm over what it considers as the declining capacity of the mass media to act as the watchdog of democracy and good governance in Nigeria. Chairman, Senate Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Ajibola Basiru, gave the warning at the opening of the 2020 Retreat the Senate Press Corps, held in Lokoja, Kogi State.

Basiru, who was delivering a paper titled “Governance: How Watchful are the Watchdogs in Ensuring Accountability and Transparency?” said the poor economic situation in Nigeria and the declining financial status of many media houses had impacted negatively on the practice of journalism in the country. Other parliamentarians such as a former National President of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Senator Smart Adeyemi (APC Kogi West) and Senator Yakubu Oseni (APC Kogi Central) were also at the retreat.

Basiru, who represented the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, at the retreat, said that the media was gradually losing grip of its constitutional roles of holding government accountable and being the mouthpiece of the people. He said the ship of journalism in Nigeria was currently sailing in troubled waters and all hands must be on deck to save it from sinking.

According to him, with the advent of the internet and social media, journalism had become an all comers affair and issues of ethics and professional code of conduct have given way to a series of unprofessional conducts in the Fourth Estate of the Realm.

He said that unprofessional conducts like cash and carry journalism, preference for sensationalism as against factual news and outright blackmail by some practitioners were inimical to the constitutional role of the media in a democracy.

Basiru explained that sensationalism and fake news do not only erode the credibility of the media, but also create doubts about the sincerity of the media to hold government accountable and responsible to the welfare of the citizenry. He admonished media practitioners in Nigeria to be wary of the emerging challenges and perceived contradictions in order to save the ship from sinking.

“The ship of journalism is sinking and it is sinking very fast and something drastic has to be done before it totally capsizes. Corruption and bad leadership in and among the Nigerian press have escalated professional compromise which is basically unethical and subjective journalism.

“It is, therefore, imperative for the press to rededicate itself to proper investigative journalism with necessary thoroughness that will be focused on substance of findings in relation to inefficiency, waste, corruption, mismanagement and/or misappropriation being exposed,” he said.

Basiru said that the menace of institutionalized corruption, nepotism and other negative happenings in the society, particularly within the public sector, would be reduced to the barest minimum if the media performs its role as enshrined in section 22 of the Constitution.

He, therefore, urged media organizations and the NUJ to work in synergy to save the profession through value re-orientation, training and capacity building, revisiting professionalism and reforming the code of professional ethics in the industry.

Like this: Like Loading...