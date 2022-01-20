News

Senate mourns death of Olubadan of Ibadan

Posted on Author Chukwu David Comment(0)

The Senate, yesterday, mourned the demise of Oba Saliu Adetunji, the late Olubadan of Ibadan land, who passed away on January 2. The Chamber also observed a minute silence in his honour, following a point of order raised by Senator Teslim Folarin (Oyo Central).

Folarin, who cited the new Order 42 (Personal Explanation) of the Senate Standing Rules, drew the attention of the Senate to the demise of the Monarch, who died at the age of 93. He stated that the late Oba Adetunji was born in Ibadan on August 26, 1928, and the first child of Raji Olayiwola Adetunji and Suwebat Amope Adetunji. According to the lawmaker, the deceased grew up learning vocational jobs until he took up fashion designing as a means of livelihood in Lagos.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

VAT: Nigeria generates N496bn in Q1–Report

Posted on Author Bamidele Famoofo

Nigeria’s drive for increased revenue to grow the economy received a boost in the first three months of 2021 with revenue from Value Added Tax (VAT) increased to N496.39billion. The figure recorded in first quarter of 2021 increased by about N172 billion or 53 per cent compared to N324.58 billion achieved in the same period […]
News

OPC empowers 20 wives of fallen heroes with grinding machines

Posted on Author Anayo Ezugwu

The Oodua People’s Congress (OPC), in conjunction with Oodua Progressive Union (OPU), has empowered 20 wives of its fallen heroes with grinding machines.   The group said the equipment would assist the families in taking care of their  Presenting the grinding machines in Lagos yesterday, Aare Ona Kakanfo, Chief Gani Adams, urged the beneficiaries to […]
News

Nigeria records 685 new coronavirus infections

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 685 new cases of the Coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total number of infections in the country to 131,242. The NCDC disclosed this on its official Twitter handle late Sunday. Newsmen report that the number of cases recorded on Sunday is the least the NCDC has […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica