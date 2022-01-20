Senate mourns death of Olubadan of Ibadan

The Senate, yesterday, mourned the demise of Oba Saliu Adetunji, the late Olubadan of Ibadan land, who passed away on January 2. The Chamber also observed a minute silence in his honour, following a point of order raised by Senator Teslim Folarin (Oyo Central).

Folarin, who cited the new Order 42 (Personal Explanation) of the Senate Standing Rules, drew the attention of the Senate to the demise of the Monarch, who died at the age of 93. He stated that the late Oba Adetunji was born in Ibadan on August 26, 1928, and the first child of Raji Olayiwola Adetunji and Suwebat Amope Adetunji. According to the lawmaker, the deceased grew up learning vocational jobs until he took up fashion designing as a means of livelihood in Lagos.

