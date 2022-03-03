News

Senate moves to amend 2022 budget

The Senate, yesterday, took a major step towards amending the 2022 Appropriation Act, as its members massively supported the amendment bill to scale second reading at plenary. The bill seeks to amend the 2022 budget by making provision in the sum of N106,161,499,052 for Capital Expenditures and N43,870,592,044 for recurrent without increasing the budget deficit.

The bill was sponsored by the Senate Leader, Yahaya Abdullahi (Kebbi North). President Muhammadu Buhari, in a letter to the National Assembly dated February 10, 2022, stressed the need to remove all capital projects that were replicated in the 2022 Appropriation Act. He disclosed that 139 out of the 254 projects in the budget totalling N13.24 billion had been identified for deletion.

The President also requested that an additional provision for N2.557 trillion be appropriated by the National Assembly to fund the petrol subsidy in the 2022 Budget Framework which was revised to provide fully for the PMS subsidy. Buhari requested the National Assembly to reinstate four capital projects totalling N1.4 billion in the Executive proposal for the Federal Ministry of Water Resources; and N22.0 billion cut from the provision for the Sinking Fund to retire mature loans neededtomeetgovernment’s obligations under already Issued Bonds.

 

