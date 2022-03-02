News

Senate moves to amend 2022 budget

Chukwu David, Abuja

The Senate, yesterday, took a major step towards amending the 2022 Appropriation Act, as its members massively supported the amendment bill to scale second reading at plenary on Wednesday.

The bill seeks to amend the 2022 budget by making provision in the sum of N106,161,499,052 for Capital Expenditures and N43,870,592,044 for recurrent without increasing the budget deficit.

The bill was sponsored by the Senate Leader, Yahaya Abdullahi (Kebbi North).

President Muhammadu Buhari, in a letter to the National Assembly dated February 10, 2022, stressed the need to remove all capital projects that were replicated in the 2022 Appropriation Act.

He disclosed that 139 out of the 254 projects in the budget totalling N13.24 billion had been identified for deletion.

The President also requested that an additional provision for N2.557 trillion be appropriated by the National Assembly to fund the petrol subsidy in the 2022 Budget Framework which was revised to provide fully for the PMS subsidy.

Buhari requested the National Assembly to reinstate four capital projects totalling N1.4 billion in the Executive proposal for the Federal Ministry of Water Resources; and N22.0 billion cut from the provision for the Sinking Fund to retire mature loans needed to meet government’s obligations under already Issued Bonds.

Leading debate on the general principles of the 2022 Appropriations Act Amendment bill, Senator Yahaya Abdullahi gave key highlights of the amendment to include 11 areas such as Funding to cushion the impacts of the recent suspension of the Petroleum Motor Spirit (PMS) subsidy removal and addressing the adverse implications that some changes made in the 2022 Appropriation Act could have for the successful implementation of the budget.

Contributing to the debate, Senator Gabriel Suswam bemoaned the high tax expenditure in the 2922 budget.

The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, after the bill scaled second reading, referred the same to the Committee on Appropriations for further legislative inputs, and to report to the Chamber in plenary within one week.

 

