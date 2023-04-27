Senate Moves To Amend 46-Year Old Atomic Energy Commission Act

The Senate has reached advanced stage in its determination to amend the obsolete Nigeria Atomic Energy Commission Act, which has been in existence in the last 46 years.

Accordingly, the apex legislative Chamber, through its Committee on Science and Technology, yesterday con – ducted a public hearing on the archaic legal instrument, which has since outlived its usefulness.

The bill, which is being sponsored by Senator Orkey Jev (Benue, North West), was thoroughly considered by stakeholders who attended the public hearing, concluding that there was urgent need to amend the Act, to redefine the responsibilities of regulators from operators.

Speaking earlier in her opening speech, the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Science and Technology, Senator Uche Ekwunife, stressed the need to amend the bill, saying that the provisions of the Act had grossly become inadequate for energy activities in Nigeria.

Other bills being considered by the Committee, which will wind up in a month include “Nigeria Atomic Energy Commission (Repeal and ReEnactment) 2022” and “Nigeria Content in Programmes, Contracts, Science, Engineering, Technology and Innovation (Establishments) 2023.”