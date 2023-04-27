News

Senate Moves To Amend 46-Year Old Atomic Energy Commission Act

Posted on Author Chukwu David Comment(0)

The Senate has reached advanced stage in its determination to amend the obsolete Nigeria Atomic Energy Commission Act, which has been in existence in the last 46 years.

Accordingly, the apex legislative Chamber, through its Committee on Science and Technology, yesterday con – ducted a public hearing on the archaic legal instrument, which has since outlived its usefulness.

The bill, which is being sponsored by Senator Orkey Jev (Benue, North West), was thoroughly considered by stakeholders who attended the public hearing, concluding that there was urgent need to amend the Act, to redefine the responsibilities of regulators from operators.

Speaking earlier in her opening speech, the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Science and Technology, Senator Uche Ekwunife, stressed the need to amend the bill, saying that the provisions of the Act had grossly become inadequate for energy activities in Nigeria.

Other bills being considered by the Committee, which will wind up in a month include “Nigeria Atomic Energy Commission (Repeal and ReEnactment) 2022” and “Nigeria Content in Programmes, Contracts, Science, Engineering, Technology and Innovation (Establishments) 2023.”

Bukola

Related Articles
News

Buhari appoints Balarabe Shehu Ilelah NBC DG

Posted on Author Reporter

  President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed Mr. Balarabe Shehu Ilelah, a veteran broadcaster, as the Director-General of the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC). The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, announced the appointment in a statement issued in Abuja on Friday. Ilelah’s appointment is for a tenure of five years in the first instance.
2023 Elections News Politics

APC Leading Party In The South-East-Felix Keyamo

Posted on Author Goli Innocent

The spokesperson of the presidential campaign council of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Festus Keyamo has boasted that  the ruling party has become the leading party in the South-East. This was contained in a tweet by Keyamo on Monday. The minister threw jibes at the Labour Party, stating that despite the noise from the party, […]
News

NECO moves to make exam compulsory nationwide

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

The National Examinations Council (NECO) has begun moves to make its examination compulsory for schools nationwide. The body conducts the National Common Entrance Examination (NCEE), Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) and the Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE). In a statement yesterday by Head, Information and Public Relations Division, Mr Azeez Sani, NECO said the Cross […]

Leave a Comment