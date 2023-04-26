Senate Moves To Amend 46-Year-Old Atomic Energy Commission Act

The Senate has reached advanced stage in its determination to amend the obsolete Nigeria Atomic Energy Commission Act, which has been in existence in the last 46 years.

Accordingly, the apex legislative Chamber, through its Committee on Science and Technology, on Wednesday conducted a public hearing on the archaic legal instrument, which has since outlived its usefulness.

The bill, which is being sponsored by Senator Orkey Jev (Benue, North West), was was thoroughly considered by stakeholders who attended the public hearing, concluding that there was urgent need to amend the Act, to redefine the responsibilities of regulators from operators.

Speaking earlier in her opening speech, the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Science and Technology, Senator Uche Ekwunife, stressed the need to amend the bill, saying that the provisions of the Act had grossly become inadequate for energy activities in Nigeria.

Other bills being considered by the Committee, which will wind up in a month include “Nigeria Atomic Energy Commission (Repeal and Re-Enactment) 2022” and “Nigeria Content in Programmes, Contracts, Science, Engineering, Technology and Innovation (Establishments) 2023.”

Ekwunife, who represents Anambra Central Senatorial District, said: “The Nigeria Atomic Energy Commission Act was enacted forty-six years ago in 1976.

“Since then, there were no legislative steps taken to improve the Commission in line with [the] realities of global dynamics. This Bill, therefore, seeks to repeal the Atomic Energy Commission Act (CAP.N91) Laws of the Federation to streamline its provisions.

“The Bill will make the commission cater for robust implementation of National Nuclear Programme in line with acceptable international standards in accordance with Nigeria’s obligation under relevant international legal instruments.”

The lawmaker pointed out that the proposed amendment of the Act, which will include nuclear energy, does not intend for negative use of nuclear power such as armament, but mainly for peaceful purpose in [the] area of nuclear power, medical diagnoses and others.