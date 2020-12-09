Senate moves to blacklist loan defaulters in Nigeria

The Senate yesterday took a major step towards bringing to reality its proposal to improve credit repayment culture, reduce non-performing loans in the banking sector and streamline loan recovery with a view to tracking and blacklisting them. Consequently, the apex legislative chamber approved the second reading of the bill being sponsored to that effect by Senator Mohammed Sani Musa, representing Niger East senatorial district on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

After it scaled second reading, the Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege, who presided over the plenary session, referred the legislation to the Senate Committee on Banking, Insurance and Other Financial Institutions, for further legislative action. Presenting the lead debate on the bill, Sani Musa stressed the importance of commercial banks in the financial system of any country, saying that; “The core of the financial system of any country are the commercial banks, because theyhavethepotentialtoapply the full weight of their credit facilities for the development and growth of the country’s economy. “Credit is seen as the blood stream of the banking business. The situation in Nigeria demands an injection of a healthy bank credit and recovery system that will effectively fasten the pace of growth.”

