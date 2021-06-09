News

Senate moves to criminalise copyright offences

Posted on Author Chukwu David Comment(0)

The Senate yesterday took steps to criminalise copyright offences by passing for second reading a bill seeking to repeal and re-enact the Copyright Act, 1988, to strengthen the copyright regime in Nigeria towards enhancing the competitiveness of creative industries in the country. According to the Senate, the legislation will also support the Nigerian copyright industries, comprising creative industries such as Nollywood and broadcasting industry, the music industry, the fashion industry, the book publishing industry, the art industry, and Nigeria’s emerging software and Apps industry.

The Senate passed the bill for second reading following the debate on the document being sponsored by Senator Mukhail Abiru, (APC, Lagos East) aimed at transforming the industries into a digital and knowledge-based global economy. The bill also sought to repeal the existing Act with a view to undertaking a holistic review of the policy and legal framework for copyright protection in Nigeria.
In his lead debate, Senator Abiru argued that if re-enacted, the legislation would consolidate on ensuring that the Copyright Act effectively protects the rights of authors to ensure just rewards and recognition for their intellectual efforts.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Nigeria not prosperous, MBPF, NESG reply Buhari

Posted on Author Andrew Iro Okungbowa, Musa Pam and Taiwo Hassan

MAN: FG needs to harness human devt The Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG) and the Middlebelt Patriotic Front (MPF) yesterday faulted the claims by President Muhammadu Buhari that Nigeria is the most prosperous black nation in the world. This is coming as the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) said harnessing potential is the biggest challenge […]
News

Kogi gov receives Fani-Kayode, advocates politics without bitterness

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, yesterday received in audience former Minister of Aviation, Chief Femi Fani Kayode at his Abuja residence. Bello commended Fani- Kayode for the visit, describing it as a welcome move.   The governor said the task of nation building is a collective one and that hands must be on deck to […]
News

NECO: 115 inmates record credit pass in English, Maths in Enugu

Posted on Author Our Reporters

No fewer than 115 inmates in Enugu State recorded credit passes in English Language and Mathematics in the last National Examination Council (NECO) organised Senior Secondary Certificate Examination (SSCE), external. The Public Relations Officer of Nigeria Correctional Service (NCoS), Enugu State Command, Mr Monday Chukwuemeka, disclosed this in a statement in Enugu yesterday. The News […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica