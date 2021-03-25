News

Senate moves to end passport racketeering abroad

The Senate, yesterday, mandated its Committees on Interior and Foreign Affairs to engage the Ministers of both the Interior and Foreign Affairs Ministries, to make renewal of passports easy for Nigerians abroad. Also, to be engaged in the dialogue are the Comptroller-General of immigration, Ambassadors and Consular Officers on the need to immediately introduce measures to ease off the difficulties faced by Nigerians abroad in renewing their passports. The Senate took the decision after considering a motion entitled: “Urgent need to remove the difficulty faced by Nigerians outside of the shores of Nigeria in renewing their Passport”.

Sponsor of the motion, Senator Matthew Urhoghide (PDP, Edo South), noted with concern the hardships faced by Nigerians in renewing their travel passport documents outside the shores of Nigeria. According to him, citizens worst hit by these unacceptable hardships are Nigerians in the United States of America, Canada, Italy, the Uk and Austria. Urhoghide said in the United States of America for example, there were only four centres (one in each of four states) where Nigerians could renew their passports.

