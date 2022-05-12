News

Senate moves to establish centre for cancer treatment

Posted on Author Chukwu David

The Senate yesterday considered a bill to establish the National Centre for Cancer Treatment. The bill tilled; National Centre For Cancer Treatment Bill, 2022, scaled the second reading on the floor of the senate and was sponsored by Senator Oseni Yakubu (APC, Kogi Central). In his lead debate on the principles of the bill, Yakubu noted that cancer had become a global disease that accounted for one out of eight women expecting to be either diagnosed for breast and cervical cancer in their lifetime; and two out of ten men expecting to be diagnosed for prostate, lungs and colorectal cancer.

“It is also well known that the various forms of cancer disease have been more felt in Africa and Nigeria, where resources and awareness are not readily available for prevention, diagnosis and treatment,” he said. He added that statistics by the World Health Organisation (WHO) showed that cancer is a major cause responsible for 7.8 deaths or 13 per cent of all deaths worldwide, with 72 per cent of such deaths occurring in middle income nations such as Nigeria.

 

Our Reporters

