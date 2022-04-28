News

Senate moves to establish Counselling Practitioners Council of Nigeria

The Senate, yesterday, passed an amendment bill seeking to establish the Counselling Practitioners Council of Nigeria. The apex legislative Assembly also passed another bill to establish the Federal University of Agriculture, Jalingo. The two bills were passed following the approval of a motion for their re-committal to the Committee of the Whole, which was sponsored by the Senate Leader, Yahaya Abdullahi (APC, Kebbi North). In his presentation the Leader recalled that the bills were passed by the Senate and House of Representatives and were transmitted to the Clerk of the National Assembly for onward transmission to the President.

He observed that some fundamental issues which required fresh legislative action by both chambers of the National Assembly emerged after a critical analysis of the bills by President Muhammadu Buhari. He noted that a Technical Committee of the Senate and House and Directorate of Legal Services met and worked on the bills.

 

