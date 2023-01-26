Senate moves to give PRODA legal backing

The Senate yesterday took a major step to give legal backing to the Project Development Agency (PRODA) by passing the bill to that effect for seconding. The bill, sponsored by Senator Frank Ibezim, representing Imo North on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), seeks to give Project Development Agency, Enugu State, legal backing to function optimally. The agency which was established in 1971 by the defunct East Central State was charged with the broad function of generating and catalysing industrialisation by carrying out industrial research from the laboratory stage to the pilot plant stage, and by rendering consultancy services to government, industry and individuals. Speaking on the objective of the bill, Ibezim said when and if PRODA gets the legal backing it requires, it would be very effective to carry out the right functions in research and development in the South-East where they have lots of need to showcase natural products.
