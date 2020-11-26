Senate moves to make Law School benefit from ETF

The Senate, yesterday, commenced a process for the amendment of Tertiary Education Trust Fund Act 2007, geared towards making the Nigerian Law Schools, beneficiaries of Education Tax Funds. Consequently, a bill the apex legislative assembly passed for second reading, “A bill for an Act to amend the Tertiary Education Trust Fund Act 2007”.

Sponsor of the bill, Senator Micheal Opeyemi Bamidele (APC, Ekiti Central), while leading debate on the proposal, said that the bill sought to amend sections 4, 7 and 20 of the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (Establishment, Etc.) Act, 2011 (hereinafter referred to as the principal Act). According to him, the amendment also seeks to add the Nigerian Law School, as one of the benefiting tertiary institutions in Nigeria, for the purpose of disbursement of education tax, under the Act.

His words : “Mr President, distinguished colleagues; by way of a proper context and historical basis for the proposed amendment, it is imperative to state here that the Report of the Unsworth Committee on Legal Education, which recommended the establishment of an indigenous law school for the vocational training of aspiring legal practitioners in Nigeria, conceived the Nigerian Law School, as a tertiary institution with the sole mandate of bridging the gap between academic study of law in Nigerian or foreign universities, and the practical application of the law.

“Based on this, it therefore becomes incumbent on the Nigerian Law School to ensure that students adapt their academic knowledge to the conditions of practice by introducing them to the practical skills and techniques of legal practice.

