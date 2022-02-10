Senate moves to mitigate plights of retirees

The Pension Reform Act 2014 (Amendment), 2022, seeking to ameliorate the sufferings of Nigerian retirees, yesterday, scaled second reading in the Senate. The bill is being sponsored by a former Governor of Sokoto State and Senator representing Sokoto North on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko.

While leading debate on the general principles of the bill, Wamakko said that the bill sought to amend the Pension Reform Act 2014, to provide for a definite and reasonable percentage a retiree could withdraw from his/ her retirement savings accounts. According to him, the provisions of the bill seeks to also “provide for succour to retirees in the delay and other difficulties they stumble upon in withdrawing their savings from retirement savings account.” He lamented that the inability of Nigerian pensioners to access their benefits after service had resulted in their suffering which, in most cases, led to eventual and untimely deaths.

“Mr. President, none of us can claim ignorance of the long-drawnout anguish of retirees from the Civil Service, Nigerian Prison Service, Universities and Parastatals among other Federal Agencies in this country. “These retirees rather than enjoy retirement after selflessly serving their fatherland, have continued to live in misery and pain, leading to diseases and even death, as they cannot easily access their benefits” he said. The lawmaker explained that the Pension Reform Act 2004, amended as Pension Reform Act 2014, provided for a departure from the old pension scheme of Defined Benefits’, to the new Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) that established the National Pension Commission (Pen Com).

