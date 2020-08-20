Senate moves to probe Ministry of Interior’s contract with CONTEC

The Senate, yesterday, resolved to comprehensively investigate the contract between the Ministry of Interior and the Continental Transfert Technique Limited (CONTEC), for combined Expatriate Residence Permit and Alien Card (CERPAC). The Senate took the decision at the opening session of a five-day public hearing on the 2021-2023 Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) and Fiscal Strategy Paper (FSP), by the Senate Joint Committee on Finance and Budget and National Planning.

The opening session of the joint Committee public hearing on 2021-2023 MTEF/ FSP was attended by the Senate Leader, Senator Yahaya Abdullahi; Deputy Senate Leader, Senator Ajayi Boroffice; Senate Chief Whip, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu and other members from the two Senate Committees. The apex legislative chamber resolved to carry out the investigation because, it noted from testimonies at the public hearing, that the contract with the foreign firm had been robbing the country billions of Naira on yearly basis since 2007.

The lawmakers agreed that the investigation would be carried when the Chamber resumes plenary from its annual recess next month. Members of the joint Committee were enraged by submissions made by the Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Mohammed Babandede, to the effect that CONTEC, through the lopsided contract agreement, usurped N15 billion out of N20 billion realised in 2018 and N23 billion out of N40 billion realised in 2019. Babandede however, informed the Committee that the Nigeria Immigration Service was already into discussion with the Ministry of Justice for necessary advice on the legal implications of the upward review of the resident permit fee from $1, 000 to $2, 000.

He also pointed out that the Ministry of Justice had begun to look at the modalities to pull out of the contract agreement, which conditions were not favourable to the country with respect to revenue generation. A Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Femi Falana, had in March last year, dragged CONTEC and the nation’s Ministry of Interior to court for stoppage of the alleged fraudulent contract. Falana in the suit, challenged the constitutionality of the CERPAC contract to Contec as well as the upward review of the CERPAC fee from $1,000 to $2,000 last December.

