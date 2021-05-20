News Top Stories

Senate moves to prohibit ransom payment to kidnappers

Posted on Author Chukwu David Comment(0)

…proposes 15 years imprisonment for defaulters

The Senate, yesterday, considered a bill that seeks to prohibit the payment and receipt of ransom for the release of any person kidnapped, imprisoned or wrongfully confined. The Terrorism Prevention (Amendment) Bill, 2021, which scaled second reading during plenary, is sponsored by Senator Ezenwa Francis Onyewuchi.

In his debate, the lawmaker explained that the proposal biu sought to amend the Terrorism (Prevention) Act, 2013tooutlaw the payment of ransom to abductors, kidnappersand terrorists for the release of any person wrongfully confined, imprisoned or kidnapped. Accordingtohim, the bill seeks to substitute for Section 14 of the Principal Act, a new section to read: “Anyone who transfers funds, makespaymentorcolludes with an abductor, kidnapper or terrorist to receive any ransom for the release of any person, who has been wrongfully confined, imprisonedorkidnappedis guilty of a felony and is li-ableonconvictiontoaterm of imprisonmentof notless than 15 years.” He expressed serious concern that kidnapping hadbecomeafastandlucrativebusiness, notingthat,“it has nowremainedthe most virulentformof banditryin Nigeriaandthemostpervasiveandintractableviolent crime in the country.” The politicians attributedthespateof kidnappings in the country to factors such as corruption, unemployment, povertyandconnivanceof securityagents. He lamented that the frequency at which persons were kidnapped daily had put most Nigerians at risk.

He cited a report compiled by the Financial Times and the USA Global Risk Consultancy in November, 2019, noting that Nigeria hadthe highestrate of kidnapsforransomof both locals and foreigners in all of Africa, withkidnappers operating in each of its 36 states. He said: “The reason behind payments of ransom is rooted in the fact that people easily identify with individual suffering. However, history has shown that even where ransom is proven to have been paid, the life or safe return of a kidnap victim may not be guaranteed.” He observed that countries like the USA and the United Kingdom did not support payment of ransoms to kidnappers.

“Payments of terrorist ransoms is illegal under the UK Terrorism Act 2000 while the USA adheres to a strict No-Concessions policy on the payment of ransom”, he pointed. The Terrorism Prevention (Amendment) Bill, 2021, after scaling second reading, was referred by thePresidentof theSenate, AhmadLawan, totheCommitteeonJudiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters forfurtherlegislativework.

The committee, which is chaired by Senator Michael Opeyemi Bamidele, is expected to report back in four weeks. Meanwhile, two separate billsseekingtoestablishthe Federal University of Science and Technology, Lau, TarabaState, andtoamend the Federal Universities of Technology Act 2004 also passed second reading on Wednesday. The bills are sponsored by Senators Shuaibu Isa (TarabaNorth), andOyelola YisaAshiru, andreferred to theCommitteeonTertiary InstitutionsandTETFUND for further work, to report totheChamber withinfour weeks.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

NAN Governors reject calls to stop pension benefits

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi, Kenneth Ofoma, Pauline Onyibe, Adewumi Ademiju, Clement James, Dominic Adewole, Clement Ekong, Muhammad Kabir, Femi Adediran, Stephen Olufemi Oni, Muhammad Bashir, Okey Maduforo and Musa Pam, Dan Atori

Kwara, Kogi, Niger to join Lagos in repealing pension Unfazed by the decision of the Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, to abolish the controversial pension and entitlements law of 2007, which approved the payments of pensions and other entitlements to former governors and their deputies, many state governors last night insisted that they […]
News

Foundation empowers 1000 widows

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Great Life Changers Foundation International (GLCFIN), a faith-based NGO, recently put some smiles on the faces of 1000 widows.   According to the visioneer, Bishop (Mrs.) Chioma Grace Dauji. the foundation’s aim at rehabilitating and reintegrating the less privileged in society and to raise giants from the rejected and marginalized through psubject and spiritual empowerment. […]
News

JUST IN: Court throws out Dino Melaye’s suit against NASS on Infectious Disease Bill

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Federal High Court, Abuja, on Tuesday, dismissed a suit by Senator Dino Melaye, challenging some provisions of the controversial Control of Infectious Diseases Bill 2020. Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu, in her judgment, held that her court lacked the jurisdiction to hear and determine issues raised in the suit. Justice Ojukwu also struck out the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica