Senate moves to prohibit same faith presidential ticket

Chukwu David, Abuja

Worried by the controversies generated in the country so far by the Muslim-Muslim presidential ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC), the Senate has proposed a bill to outlaw same faith presidential arrangement in future.

This was as the sponsor of the bill, Senator Smart Adeyemi (APC, Kogi West) aligned with the position of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) on the same faith ticket while at the same time backing the Bola Ahmed Tinubu/ Kashim Shettima joint ticket.

Briefing journalists in Abuja on Sunday, Senator Adeyemi disclosed that he came up with the bill to forestall future occurrence of same faith presidential ticket while appealing to Nigerians to allow Tinubu/Shettima ticket to sail through the 2023 presidential contest.

The proposed amendment bill is titled: “A Bill for an Act to Amend the Electoral Act 2022, and for Other Matters Related, 2022.”

Adeyemi explained that the bill sought to amend Section 84 of the 2022 Electoral Act, by inserting a new Subsection (3) as follows: “No political party shall nominate candidates of the same religion as Presidential candidate and Vice Presidential candidate after this dispensation.”

According to the lawmaker, the Bill seeks to amend the Electoral Act 2022 to promote religious harmony in the country by discouraging political parties from fielding running mates of the same religion with the presidential candidate.

 

