Senate moves to recover N6trn unpaid ground rent from property owners

The Senate has set up an Ad hoc Committee to investigate and recover the over N6 trillion which accrued from non-payment of ground rent from property owners across the country.

The Senate took the decision following a motion by Senator Yusuf Abubakar Yusuf (APC, Taraba Central), raised under orders 41 and 51 of the Senate Standing Rules.

According to him, the Land Use Act has vested ownership rights to the Federal Government over certain lands in states and the Federal Capital Terri- tory (FCT), Abuja.

Yusuf stated that the rights include the power to control and regulate town planning, and physical development in relation to such lands and by extension prescribing and collection of tax, fees or rates.

The lawmaker lamented that since 1992, over 2 million houses across the 36 states of the federation, including FCT, have been built and allocated to benefi- ciaries by the Federal Government, yet majority have no evidence of payment of ground rate on their properties.

Yusuf noted that with the current revenue challenges facing the country, there is a need for the government to look into other means of generating income than relying on oil revenue.

He further stated that investigation reveals that the failure of relevant authori- ties to recover these funds has led the country to loosing over N6 trillion.

The Taraba Central senator took turns calling on the Federal Government to come up with a computerised system where all allotted lands, properties, per- sons yet to pay with a view to fashioning out mode of recovering these funds.

The Senate, therefore, resolved to constitute an Ad hoc Committee to investigate the inability of the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing to investigate and recover these incomes for the government.

Also, the Upper Chamber is to investigate the circumstances that led to the inability of the Land Use Act Allocation Committee, saddled with the responsibility of handling rent and licensing matters, to carry out their responsibility on the issue. The Senate further demanded a comprehensive data of Federal Government properties that were sold to the public under the Ministry of Works and Housing across the country.

The Committee chair- man and members are: Adamu Aliero (PDP, Kebbi Central), chairman; Sani Musa (APC, Niger East), Sam Egwu (PDP, Ebonyi North), Smart Adeyemi (APC, Kogi West ), Opey- emi Bamidele (APC, Ekiti Central), Betty Apiafi (PDP, Rivers West) and Yusuf Abubarkar Yusuf (APC, Taraba Central). After setting up the Committee, the legislative chamber gave the panel one month to complete the assignment and submit the report to plenary.

Martins Adegboyega

