Senate Moves To Recover N6trn Unpaid Ground Rent From Property Owners

The Senate has set up an Ad-hoc Committee, to investigate and recover the over six trillion Naira accrued from the non-payment of ground rent from property owners across the country.

The Senate took the decision following a motion by Senator Yusuf Abubakar Yusuf (APC, Taraba Central ), raised under orders 41 and 51 of the Senate Standing Rules.

According to him, the land use Act has vested ownership rights to the Federal Government over its land in States and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

Yusuf stated that the rights include the power to control and regulate town planning, and physical development in relation to such lands and by extension prescribing and collection of any tax, fees, or rates.

The lawmaker lamented that since 1992, over two million houses across the 36 states of the federation, including FCT have been built and allocated to beneficiaries by the federal government, yet the majority have no evidence of payment of ground rate on their properties

Yousuf noted that with the current revenue challenges facing the country, there is a need for the government to look into other means of generating income than relying on oil revenue.

He further stated that the investigation reveals that, the failure of relevant authorities to recover these funds has led the country to lose over six trillion naira

The Taraba Central Senator took turns calling on the federal government to come up with a computerized system where all allotted lands and properties, persons yet to pay, and fashion out the mode of recovering these funds

The Senate, therefore, resolved to constitute an Ad-hoc Committee to investigate the inability of the federal ministry of works and housing to investigate and recover these incomes for the government.

The Red Chamber is to also investigate the circumstances that led to the inability of the land use act allocation committee, saddled with the responsibility of handling rent and license matters, to carry out their responsibility on the issue.

The Senate also called for comprehensive data on federal government property that were sold to the public under the ministry of works and housing across the country.

The Committee Chairman and members are Adamu Aliero (PDP, Kebbi Central), Chairman; Sani Musa (APC, Niger East), Sam Egwu (PDP, Ebonyi North), Smart Adeyemi (APC, Kogi West ), Opeyemi Bamidele (APC, Ekiti Central ), Betty Apiafi (PDP, Rivers West), Yusuf Abubakar Yusuf (APC, Taraba Central).

After setting up the Committee, the legislative Chamber gave the Panel one month to complete the assignment and submit its report to plenary.

