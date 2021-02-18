Senate moves to save importers from outrageous shipping fees

The Senate, yesterday, directed its Committee on Marine Transport, to engage stakeholders in shipping industry and Nigeria Port Authority (NPA), to review the exorbitant increase in shipping fees. The Senate passed the resolution following its consideration and adoption of a motion sponsored by Senator Ifeanyi Ubah (YPP, Anambra South). Presenting the motion, Ubah noted with great concern the plight of traders who were compelled to pay what he described as the astronomical and unjustified charges on their containers.

He therefore, asked the Senate to wade into the matter with a view to reviewing and reducing the charges to acceptable terms, where the importers would not be sent out of business. The lawmaker made a comparative analogy of fees charged on Nigerian traders vis-a-vis their counterparts in other west African countries, saying: “a close look at the charges show: Ghanaian traders pay $3,200 from China, Cotonou $3,00 from China while Nigerian traders pay $8,500 from $3,200 few months ago. According to the politician, this discriminatory hike on the charges on Nigeria has caused unbearable hardship to Nigerians as importers transfer the hike to both traders and consumers.

He further noted that the imposition of these exorbitant charges on Nigerianbound cargoes from $3,500 to $8,500 by shipping companies was introduced at a time the nation was still trying to get out of the economic impact of Covid 19 pandemic. The lawmaker lamented that arbitrary introduction of the excessive shipping charges would strangulate Nigerian shippers and importers.

He said: “If we do not rise up and defend our nation from this economic sabotage, this development can cause a spiral inflation rate on the economy.” Fielding questions from journalists after plenary, Ubah further stressed the need for the Senate to quickly intervene in the matter with a view to proffering urgent solution.

