News

Senate moves to stop brain drain among doctors, nurses

Posted on Author Chukwu David Comment(0)

The Senate, yesterday, advanced its move to end brain drain of medical officers and nurses in the country by passing for second reading, “Federal Medical Centres (Establishment) Bill, 2021”. The bill, being sponsored by Senator Aishatu Dahiru Ahmed (APC, Adamawa Central), is also designed to block revenue loss incurred by the country via medical tourism. Also, the Senate, yesterday, demonstrated its determination to bring to an end through legislation the ugly trend of casualisa-tion of workers in Nigeria. Consequently, a bill for the prohibitionof casualisationin all formsof employment in the privateandpublicsectorinthe countrypassedsecondreading in the apex legislative Chamber when it was considered by the lawmakers.

The Senate considered the bill for second reading following its presentation by he sponsor, Senator Ayo Akinyelure (PDP-Ondo). Leading debate on the bill when it was being considered for second reading, Senator Ahmed noted that it would adequately address the working conditions of the employees of the Medical centers. She expressed optimism that addressing the issue of remuneration of medical personnel in the medical centres would end the exodus of doctors and nurses to other countries in search of greener pastures.

“Seventy-sevenper centof black doctors in the US are Nigerians and there is rarely any top medical institution in the US or Europe where you don’t find Nigerians managing at the top level. “Hardly a year passes without a major national strike by nurses, doctors, or health consultants.

The major reasons for these strikes are poor salaries and lack of government investment in the health sector”, she stated. On medical tourism, the politician also said that the proposed law would help to reduce the number of Nigerians traveling to other countries for medical care. Ahmed said that the absence of a legal framework for the regulation, development and management of Federal Medical Centres to set standards for rendering health services was responsible for hindering the provision of intensive, effective and efficient health care services to the people of Nigeria.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Atiku: Don’t use force on #EndSARS protesters

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze ABUJA

Former Vice-President, Atiku Abubakar, has warned against use of force on the youth protesting against Police brutality. Atiku said on his verified Twitter handle that the protesters are not unreasonable and meant well for the country.   He expressed sadness at the loss of lives following the infiltration by hoodlums of the #EndSARS peaceful protests. […]
News

FG moves to avert ASUP strike

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

The Federal Government yesterday met with the leadership of the Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP) in a bid to avert the union’s scheduled nationwide strike over government’s failure to meet its demands. New Telegraph recalled that ASUP had on 8th October, issued a 15-day ultimatum to the Federal Government on the nonimplementation of NEEDS […]
News

Lottery Commission signs MoU with NFIU, NLTF

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The National Lottery Regulatory Commission (NLRC) has signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU) and the National Lottery Trust Fund (NLTF) to check and combat money laundering and terrorism financing.   This was done with a view to entrenching stringent measures to checkmate proliferation of weapons of mass destruction and […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica