Senate moves to stop brain drain among doctors, nurses

The Senate, yesterday, advanced its move to end brain drain of medical officers and nurses in the country by passing for second reading, “Federal Medical Centres (Establishment) Bill, 2021”. The bill, being sponsored by Senator Aishatu Dahiru Ahmed (APC, Adamawa Central), is also designed to block revenue loss incurred by the country via medical tourism. Also, the Senate, yesterday, demonstrated its determination to bring to an end through legislation the ugly trend of casualisa-tion of workers in Nigeria. Consequently, a bill for the prohibitionof casualisationin all formsof employment in the privateandpublicsectorinthe countrypassedsecondreading in the apex legislative Chamber when it was considered by the lawmakers.

The Senate considered the bill for second reading following its presentation by he sponsor, Senator Ayo Akinyelure (PDP-Ondo). Leading debate on the bill when it was being considered for second reading, Senator Ahmed noted that it would adequately address the working conditions of the employees of the Medical centers. She expressed optimism that addressing the issue of remuneration of medical personnel in the medical centres would end the exodus of doctors and nurses to other countries in search of greener pastures.

“Seventy-sevenper centof black doctors in the US are Nigerians and there is rarely any top medical institution in the US or Europe where you don’t find Nigerians managing at the top level. “Hardly a year passes without a major national strike by nurses, doctors, or health consultants.

The major reasons for these strikes are poor salaries and lack of government investment in the health sector”, she stated. On medical tourism, the politician also said that the proposed law would help to reduce the number of Nigerians traveling to other countries for medical care. Ahmed said that the absence of a legal framework for the regulation, development and management of Federal Medical Centres to set standards for rendering health services was responsible for hindering the provision of intensive, effective and efficient health care services to the people of Nigeria.

