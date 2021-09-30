Senate moves to stop illegal charges on cargo transport

The Senate, yesterday, resolved to work towards ending processing delay and illegal charges on cargo transport by freight agents in Nigeria. The apex legislative Assembly took the decision to end multiple charges on cargo processing and transport following consideration of a motion brought to its floor during plenary by Senator Bala Ibn Na’Allah. The motion is tilted: “The need to streamline Import and Export Cargo Processing in the Aviation Sector.” Na’Allah who anchored his motion on Orders 42 and 52 of the Senate Standing Orders, said with dismay the loss of about N250 billion on agro-export of produce in the country. He pointed out that the loss which translated to a ratio of 87:13 continued to impact negatively on the country’s economy. Na’Allah said there were about 16 sundry charges for goods coming in or out of the country – with 16 in Lagos and 15 in Abuja – and many of them being unofficial and illegal

Like this: Like Loading...