Senate moves to stop President from sacking EFCC chairman unilaterally

The Senate, yesterday, took a fundamental step to whittle the power of the President to sack the head of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) without approval of the National Assembly. Consequently, the apex legislative assembly considered for second reading a bill sponsored by Senator Chukwuka Utazi (PDP, Enugu), seeking to amend the EFCC Act to effect the proposed amendment. The proposed legislation seeks to ensure that the appointment and removal of the EFCC chairman are subject to screening and confirmation of the Senate.

The bill also seeks to amend the Commission’s establishment Act to restrict non-EFCC staff from heading the anti-graft agency. Utazi, in the lead debate, said the proposed amendment was to bring EFCC in conformity with other anti-graft agencies by guaranteeing security of tenure for the commission’s chairman.

He said: “For other anti-graft agencies created through legislative instru-mentality, before and later: that is, the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) and Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU), the National Assembly ensured that the headship had security of tenure by ensuring that their appointments and removal, as the case may be, were subject to the confirmation of the Senate.

“That was not the case with the EFCC. Therefore, in this proposed amendment, it is intended to bring the EFCC in conformity with the other two antigraft agencies of government. This will engender optimal performance by the Commission of the very important mandate assigned to it.” On stopping non-EFCC staff from heading the Commission, Utazi said that the amendment would enhance professionalism in the service of the establishment. Abdurasheed Bawa is the first EFCC staff to be appointed as the chairman of the anti-graft agency. Others who had served as the Commission’s chiefs were appointed from outside of the EFCC.

Utazi said President Muhammadu Buhari’s action to appoint the EFCC chairman from within was commendable and needed to be backed by law to guarantee tenure security, adding: “President Muhammadu Buhari has carved his name and administration in gold by this very singular action and posterity will never forget him. “All that is required of this parliament is to endorse this executive action by amending the EFCC Establishment Act to restrict non-trained EFCC staff from headship of the Commission, going forward.” The bill was later referred to the Senate Committee on Anti-corruption and Financial Crimes, to report back within four weeks.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...