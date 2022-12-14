Abdulrasheed Bawa
News

Senate moves to stop President from sacking EFCC chairman unilaterally

Posted on Author Chukwu David Comment(0)

The Senate, yesterday, took a fundamental step to whittle the power of the President to sack the head of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) without approval of the National Assembly. Consequently, the apex legislative assembly considered for second reading a bill sponsored by Senator Chukwuka Utazi (PDP, Enugu), seeking to amend the EFCC Act to effect the proposed amendment. The proposed legislation seeks to ensure that the appointment and removal of the EFCC chairman are subject to screening and confirmation of the Senate.

The bill also seeks to amend the Commission’s establishment Act to restrict non-EFCC staff from heading the anti-graft agency. Utazi, in the lead debate, said the proposed amendment was to bring EFCC in conformity with other anti-graft agencies by guaranteeing security of tenure for the commission’s chairman.

He said: “For other anti-graft agencies created through legislative instru-mentality, before and later: that is, the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) and Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU), the National Assembly ensured that the headship had security of tenure by ensuring that their appointments and removal, as the case may be, were subject to the confirmation of the Senate.

“That was not the case with the EFCC. Therefore, in this proposed amendment, it is intended to bring the EFCC in conformity with the other two antigraft agencies of government. This will engender optimal performance by the Commission of the very important mandate assigned to it.” On stopping non-EFCC staff from heading the Commission, Utazi said that the amendment would enhance professionalism in the service of the establishment. Abdurasheed Bawa is the first EFCC staff to be appointed as the chairman of the anti-graft agency. Others who had served as the Commission’s chiefs were appointed from outside of the EFCC.

Utazi said President Muhammadu Buhari’s action to appoint the EFCC chairman from within was commendable and needed to be backed by law to guarantee tenure security, adding: “President Muhammadu Buhari has carved his name and administration in gold by this very singular action and posterity will never forget him. “All that is required of this parliament is to endorse this executive action by amending the EFCC Establishment Act to restrict non-trained EFCC staff from headship of the Commission, going forward.” The bill was later referred to the Senate Committee on Anti-corruption and Financial Crimes, to report back within four weeks.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Delta graduates 1,000 youths, wealth creation models

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole

The Delta State government yesterday graduated 1,000 youths for the 2020/2021 cycle in the Skill Training Entrepreneurial Programme (STEP) and the Youth Agricultural Entrepreneur Programme (YAGEP) and equipped them with starter-packs and take-off grants. The beneficiaries include 25 Persons with Disabilities (PwDs), selected from each of the 25 local government areas in the state; 654 […]
News

NEMA donates relief materials to flood victims in A’Ibom

Posted on Author Tony Anichebe

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has donated relief materials worth millions of naira to the 2022 affected flood victims in Akwa Ibom State to ameliorate their sufferings. NEMA Director General, Mustapha Ahmed, during the distribution in Uyo, said President Muhammadu Buhari had approved the release of the relief materials to the state as part […]
News

ICT expert donates computer laboratory to alma mater

Posted on Author Our Reporters

A Cisco Certified Trainer and Engineer, Mr. Damilola Oyeyemi Kehinde, has donated an ultramodern computer laboratory to his Alma mater, All Saints Anglican Primary School 1, Owode-Egba, in Obafemi Owode Local Government Area of Ogun State. Kehinde, who was a pupil in the school between 1987- 1989, said he donated the computer laboratory with the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica