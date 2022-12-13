Senate moves to stop President from sacking EFCC chairman unilaterally

The Senate, Tuesday, took a fundamental step to whittle the power of the President to sack the head of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) without approval of the National Assembly.

Consequently, the apex legislative assembly considered for second reading a bill sponsored by Senator Chukwuka Utazi (PDP, Enugu), seeking to amend the EFCC Act to effect the proposed amendment.

The proposed legislation seeks to ensure that the appointment and removal of the EFCC chairman are subject to screening and confirmation of the Senate.

The bill also seeks to amend the Commission’s establishment Act to restrict non-EFCC staff from heading the anti-graft agency.

Utazi, in the lead debate, said the proposed amendment was to bring EFCC in conformity with other anti-graft agencies by guaranteeing security of tenure for the commission’s chairman.

