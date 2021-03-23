Senate moves to unbundle, transform NIPOST 

The Senate has launched a legislative move to unbundle the Nigeria Postal Service (NIPOST) and transform it into modern institution capable of delivering its services in line with the demands of present day realities.

The lawmakers, at Tuesday’s plenary, passed through second reading, a bill for an Act to repeal and re-enact the Nigerian Postal Service Act Cap Ni27 LFN 2004, and establish the Nigerian Postal Commission to make comprehensive provisions for the development and regulation of postal services and for other related matters.

Although there was a failed attempt to pass a similar bill during the Eighth Assembly, the current bill was first read on the floor of the Senate on Wednesday, March 3, 2021.

Sponsor of the bill, Sen. Oluremi Tinubu (APC/Lagos Central) said that the time had come for a comprehensive reform of NIPOST, given its apparent inefficiencies, advancement in technology and the introduction of electronic mail, all of which have resulted in a decline in the demand for traditional postal services in Nigeria.

Tinubu argued that since the global postal industry and indeed, every facet of human life have continued to evolve, the Nigerian postal industry must rise to the demands of existing realities.

According to her, the subsisting Act which has been in place since 2004 has been overtaken by events and is not reflective of the current times. She said that to bring NIPOST up to speed with her contemporaries in other climes, there was need to bring up some innovations and introduce ICT into its operations to ensure quicker and more effective service delivery in line with current realities.

