Senate moves to unbundle, transform NIPOST 

The Senate has  launched a legislative move to unbundle  the Nigeria Postal Service (NIPOST) and transform it into modern institution capable of delivering its services in line with the demands of present day  realities.

The lawmakers, at Tuesday’s plenary, passed through second reading, a bill for an Act to repeal and re-enact the Nigerian Postal Service Act Cap Ni27 LFN 2004, and establish the Nigerian Postal Commission to make comprehensive provisions for the development and regulation of postal services and for other related matters.

Although there was a failed  attempt to pass a similar bill  during the Eighth Assembly, the current  bill   was first read on the floor of the Senate on Wednesday,  March 3, 2021.

Sponsor of the bill, Sen. Oluremi Tinubu (APC/Lagos Central) said that the time had come for a comprehensive reform  of NIPOST,  given its  apparent inefficiencies,  advancement in technology and the introduction of electronic mail, all of which have resulted  in  a decline in the demand for traditional postal services in Nigeria.

Tinubu argued that since  the  global postal industry and indeed, every facet of human life have  continued to evolve,  the Nigerian postal industry must  rise to the demands of existing realities.

According to her, the subsisting Act which has been in place since 2004 has been overtaken by events and is not reflective of the current times. She said that to bring NIPOST up to speed with her contemporaries in other climes, there was  need to bring up some innovations and introduce ICT into its operations  to ensure quicker and more effective service delivery in line with current realities.

