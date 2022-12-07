Senate moves to whittle FG’s power to grant tax waivers

reading, a bill to amend the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) Act, to regulate the processes of granting corporate tax holidays, import duty waivers and investment incentives to investors and businesses in Nigeria. The bill, which is being sponsored by Yahaya Abubakar Abdullahi (PDP, Kebbi North), seeks to reduce the powers of the Federal Government to unilaterally grant tax holidays and incentives to businesses. It seeks the creation of a new section (9) in the FIRS Act to mandate the service to secure due legislative approval of the National Assembly in granting of a new or renewal of corporate tax incentives and waivers. It states that for purposes of transparency, efficiency, effective monitoring and fair play, all requests and applications for parliamentary approval shall be referred to the Senate and the House of Representatives for necessary scrutiny. “Such requests and applications for parliamentary approval shall stipulate clear conditions and justification for granting tax waivers and investment incentives.

