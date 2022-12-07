Senate moves to whittle FG’s power to grant tax waivers

reading, a bill to amend the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) Act, to regulate the processes of granting corporate tax holidays, import duty waivers and investment incentives to investors and businesses in Nigeria. The bill, which is being sponsored by Yahaya Abubakar Abdullahi (PDP, Kebbi North), seeks to reduce the powers of the Federal Government to unilaterally grant tax holidays and incentives to businesses. It seeks the creation of a new section (9) in the FIRS Act to mandate the service to secure due legislative approval of the National Assembly in granting of a new or renewal of corporate tax incentives and waivers. It states that for purposes of transparency, efficiency, effective monitoring and fair play, all requests and applications for parliamentary approval shall be referred to the Senate and the House of Representatives for necessary scrutiny. “Such requests and applications for parliamentary approval shall stipulate clear conditions and justification for granting tax waivers and investment incentives.
Related Articles
Pollutants in soil could harm heart health – Study
A new research has shown that soil can contain contaminants including pesticides and heavy metals that can impact health negatively. The findings of the study are published in the journal ‘Cardiovascular Research’. In this study, scientists focused on the impact of contaminated soil on the cardiovascular (CDV) system. “Soil contamination is a less visible danger […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Sanwo-Olu targets 3m residents for health scheme
As part of the strategies to ensure that no resident would be left behind in the access to quality health services, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu through the Lagos Health Management Agency, LASHMA is targeting over 3 million residents in the state’s health insurance scheme. In the next 18 month, a total of 1 million households which […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Crisis makes us stronger, united –Atiku
The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has said there is no division in the party. Atiku in a statement yesterday said that the current agitationsbymembersof the party were borne out of a collectiveconcernforthegrowth of the PDP and the country. Theformervicepresident maintained that he did not “see a divided […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)