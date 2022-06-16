Senate mulls Federal University of Education, Bichi

The Senate yesterday set machinery in motion for the establishment of Federal University of Education (Technical) in Bichi, Kano State. Consequently, the chamber passed for second reading a bill sponsored to that effect by Senator Jibrin Barau (APC Kano North). In his lead debate before the passage of the bill, Barau argued that there was need to have a strong system in the nation’s educational sector with the establishment of more institutions for training of teachers. According to him, the objectives of the proposed university in Bichi are; “To encourage the advancement of learning to all persons without distinction of race, creed, sex or political conviction.”

