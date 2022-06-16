Senate mulls Federal University of Education, Bichi

The Senate yesterday set machinery in motion for the establishment of Federal University of Education (Technical) in Bichi, Kano State. Consequently, the chamber passed for second reading a bill sponsored to that effect by Senator Jibrin Barau (APC Kano North). In his lead debate before the passage of the bill, Barau argued that there was need to have a strong system in the nation’s educational sector with the establishment of more institutions for training of teachers. According to him, the objectives of the proposed university in Bichi are; “To encourage the advancement of learning to all persons without distinction of race, creed, sex or political conviction.”
Related Articles
Money laundering: Court revokes Maina’s bail, orders arrest over non-appearance
A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja yesterday ordered the arrest of former Chairman of the defunct Pension Reform Task Team, Abdulrasheed Maina, over his continued absence from his on-going trial on money laundering charges. The trial judge, Justice Okon Abang, in a ruling, revoked the bail it earlier granted to Maina, who was facing […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
PIB: National interest’ll guide passage -Senate President
The Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, has given assurance that the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) will be passed before the end of June 2021, as the joint committee of the Senate and the House of Representatives are almost concluding writing their reports. Speaking at the opening of the 2021 Nigeria International Petroleum Summit (NIPS) on […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Enugu: Justice Eya panel submits report on Oruku crisis
…as Gov. Ugwuanyi assures on diligent study, expeditious implementation The Justice Harold Eya-led Judicial Commission of Inquiry, recently constituted by Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, to investigate and ascertain the remote and immediate causes of the communal crisis in Oruku Community of Nkanu East Local Government Area of the state, yesterday, submitted its […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)