Business

Senate mulls laws to boost capital market

Posted on Author Chukwu David Comment(0)

Worried by the dwindling operations of the capital market in the last few years in Nigeria, the Senate has promised to put legislations in place that will revolutionise the sector. This was as the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) said that it was set to introduce financial technology to strengthen the virtually comatose capital market in Nigeria.

In his opening speech at an interactive session with stakeholders from the capital market sector in Abuja, the Chairman, Senate Committee on Capital Market, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, promised that the Senate would make laws to strengthen the sector.

He said that the meeting became very imperative as the country’s economy had been facing serious challenges occasioned by the outbreak of COVID-19 and the recent #EndSars protests across the country. According to him, the Senate is not unaware of some of the challenges facing the growth of the Nigerian capital market, assuring that the committee, which oversights the industry would support with necessary legislations to address the problems and propel the Nigerian capital market into greatness. Amosun further stressed that there was need to strengthen the commodity exchanges and make the market robust and functional.

“It is our firm belief that we can work towards domestication of our product to encourage local investors. The capital market needs to re-activate our alternate market, and bring on board unlisted multinational companies, in order to develop a robust capital market.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

LCCI accuses Customs of impeding economic recovery efforts

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has said Customs’ processes and procedures of clearing cargo at the ports is affecting economic recovery efforts and hurting investors.   According to a statement signed by Muda Yusuf, Director-General of LCCI, these challenges create a big challenge for the business community, thus, urgent intervention and reforms […]
Business

Access Bank to reverse Feb-April stamp duty deductions

Posted on Author Reporter

  Access Bank has offered to pay stamp duty charge for February to April on behalf of its customers. It also said deductions made between Saturday and Sunday would be reversed to customers. In a statement on Sunday, the bank said it recognised that it is a tough period for customers. The bank’s customers had […]
Business

Devon King’s harps on dangers of using unbranded oil

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

Devon King’s, a PZ Wilmar brand has recently launched a campaign which it tagged “Less is More” aimed at sensitising Nigerians on the inherent dangers in the consumption of unbranded cooking oil, as it offers healthier and affordable options.   This was disclosed in a statement by the Category & Brand Manager, PZ Wilmar, Toyin […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: