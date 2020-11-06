Senate mulls laws to boost capital market

Worried by the dwindling operations of the capital market in the last few years in Nigeria, the Senate has promised to put legislations in place that will revolutionise the sector. This was as the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) said that it was set to introduce financial technology to strengthen the virtually comatose capital market in Nigeria.

In his opening speech at an interactive session with stakeholders from the capital market sector in Abuja, the Chairman, Senate Committee on Capital Market, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, promised that the Senate would make laws to strengthen the sector.

He said that the meeting became very imperative as the country’s economy had been facing serious challenges occasioned by the outbreak of COVID-19 and the recent #EndSars protests across the country. According to him, the Senate is not unaware of some of the challenges facing the growth of the Nigerian capital market, assuring that the committee, which oversights the industry would support with necessary legislations to address the problems and propel the Nigerian capital market into greatness. Amosun further stressed that there was need to strengthen the commodity exchanges and make the market robust and functional.

“It is our firm belief that we can work towards domestication of our product to encourage local investors. The capital market needs to re-activate our alternate market, and bring on board unlisted multinational companies, in order to develop a robust capital market.

