News

Senate mulls N1.6bn council for economic diversification

Posted on Author Chukwu David Comment(0)

The Senate has taken steps towards diversifying the economy to keep the country alive. Therefore, the upper chamber of the National Assembly is moving to set up an Economic Diversification Council that will serve as a special purpose vehicle for urgent facilitation of the diversification policy.

This proposal, which is contained in a bill being sponsored by Senator Aliyu Sabi (APC, Niger North), and passed for second reading, will be selffunding after a take-off grant of N1.618 billion for the first year. In his lead debate on the legislation, entitled: “A bill for an Act to establish the Nigerian Economic Diversification Council and to provide for comprehensive framework, structures, programmes and schemes for strengthening capacity development in that direction.” Sabi said the new approach would be a departure from policy pronouncements of the past to the required legal instruments. He said: “Specifically, the objectives of the bill is to have a legislative framework for the diversification of the Nigerian economy.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

AFBA urges ECOWAS to sanction Cape Verde over detention of diplomat

Posted on Author Anayo Ezugwu

The African Bar Association (AFBA) has asked the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to sanction Cape Verde over the continued detention of former Venezuelan diplomat, Alex Saab, in the country. Speaking at a press conference in Lagos, President of AFBA, Mr Hannibal Uwaifo, said it was illegal for Cape Verde to continue to […]
News

Troops kill two bandits, arrest 154 in Zamfara, Katsina

Posted on Author Ibrahim Sidi Muh'd Gusa u

Troops of the Nigerian Army under Operation Sahel Sanity have arrested 154 suspected bandits and recovered 38 firearms in Zamfara and Katsina states. The troops also killed two suspects during different encounters.   The Acting Director, Defence Media Operations, Brigadier General Benard Onyeuko, disclosed yesterday at a press briefing at Special Super Camp 4, Faskari, […]
News Top Stories

WTO: EU backs Okonjo-Iweala, South Korean candidate

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem with agenc y report

European Union (EU) governments will support Nigeria’s former Finance Minister, Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala and South Korean Yoo Myung-hee, as candidates to lead the World Trade Organization (WTO) as the race enters its final month, Bloomberg reported yesterday.   The news outlet said it learnt from an official familiar with the matter that EU member-country envoys […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica