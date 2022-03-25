Senate mulls N1.6bn council for economic diversification

The Senate has taken steps towards diversifying the economy to keep the country alive. Therefore, the upper chamber of the National Assembly is moving to set up an Economic Diversification Council that will serve as a special purpose vehicle for urgent facilitation of the diversification policy.

This proposal, which is contained in a bill being sponsored by Senator Aliyu Sabi (APC, Niger North), and passed for second reading, will be selffunding after a take-off grant of N1.618 billion for the first year. In his lead debate on the legislation, entitled: “A bill for an Act to establish the Nigerian Economic Diversification Council and to provide for comprehensive framework, structures, programmes and schemes for strengthening capacity development in that direction.” Sabi said the new approach would be a departure from policy pronouncements of the past to the required legal instruments. He said: “Specifically, the objectives of the bill is to have a legislative framework for the diversification of the Nigerian economy.

