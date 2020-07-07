Senate: NDE, not Keyamo, will handle 774,000 jobs recruitment

Chukwu David Abuja The rift between the National Assembly and the Minister of State for Labour, Employment and Productivity Works, Festus Keyamo, is yet to settle as the former insists that the Special Programme of the Federal Government remains suspended till further notice.

The National Assembly also stated that the Ministry of Labour, Employment and Productivity had no constitutional powers to hijack the Special Works Programme of the Federal Government from the National Directorate of Employment (NDE).

The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, made these declarations yesterday, during an interactive session with the Senate Press Corps, at the National Assembly Complex, Abuja.

Lawan, who spoke while fielding questions from journalists, stressed that the implementation of the programme, which aims at recruiting 774,000 Nigerians with menial jobs, must be put on hold until the National Assembly was properly briefed on how it intended to execute the programme.

He also explained that it was the NDE that has the constitutional jurisdiction to implement the programme, noting how-ever, that the ministry has to supervise it and ensure judicious implementation.

Lawan said: “National Assembly is saying that the programme remains suspended until the Executive arm of government comes to explain how they will implement that programme across the states.

“The Joint Committee resolved that the programme should be suspended until certain explanations are provided on how this programme will be implemented.

“The committee was trying to ask some questions and we are meant to interrogate the processes through which such programme will be implemented. “We insist that we passed the budget for NDE to go and implement because it has the capacity.

“The ministry doesn’t have the capacity to implement the programme; the NDE has the capacity, and we insist only NDE will implement this programme.

Even the NDE and led by the Minister of Labour and Productivity will have to explain to National Assembly on how they will implement this programme.”

