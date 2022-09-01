Senate: Nest for serving, ex-governors

CHUKWU DAVID reports on how some former governors in the Senate and other serving governors have planned to make the 10th Senate their retirement refuge

Since 2007, governors who served out their eight years in their various states have come to realize that the Senate could serve as a refuge for them, especially those with corruption cases, from the eagle eyes of the anti-graft agencies as well as a place for them to remain politically relevant in the society. Consequently, after serving out their maximum two terms of four years each, they retire to the apex legislative chamber in order not to quickly go into political oblivion or be hunted over allegations of corruption as has been the case with some of them who did not get any elective or appointive positions after serving as state chief executive officers.

In the forthcoming 10th Senate, the story has not changed, as not less than 14 serving and over 10 past governors would be coming to meet their other colleagues, currently serving in the Ninth Senate, to form a formidable clique in the Upper Chamber when the 10th National Assembly is inaugurated next year. The over 20 serving and former governors angling to take shots in the Tenth Assembly were nominated as senatorial candidates during the last primaries of the various political parties for the 2023 National Assembly elections.

The new set of senatorial hopefuls who are currently serving as governors are Aminu Tambuwal (Sokoto), Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu) Dave Umahi (Ebonyi), Darius Ishaku (Taraba), Samuel Ortom (Benue), OkezieIkpeazu (Abia), Sani Bello (Niger), Ibrahim Dankwambo (Gombe), Simon Lalong (Plateau), Atiku Bagudu (Kebbi) and Benedict Ayade (Cross River). Former governors who are already in possession of senatorial tickets are, AbdulazizYari (Zamfara), Adams Oshiomhole ((Edo), and Gbenga Daniel (Ogun). The former governors who are serving in the Senate, who will be joining the serving ones in the Ninth Senate include Aliyu Wamakko (Sokoto), Sam Egwu (Ebonyi), Orji Kalu (Abia) Gabriel Suswan (Benue), Adamu Aliero (Kebbi), and SaminuTuraki (Jigawa). Others are: Seriake Dickson (Bayelsa), Ibrahim Gaidam (Yobe), DanjumaGoje (Gombe), Tanko Almakura (Nasarawa), Chimaroke Nnamani (Enugu), and Kabiru Gaya (Kano). It was widely reported in the media that some of the serving governors, during the primary polls, allegedly manipulated the electoral process in their desperate moves to become senators at all cost, leading one of the former governors currently in the Ninth Senate to defect to another political party when he could not secure the ticket of his party. To be precise, a former governor of Kebbi State, Senator Adamu Aliero, who represents Kebbi Central Senatorial District,dumped the All Progressives Congress (APC) to pick the ticket on the platform of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Analyses after the primary elections, which generated so much controversy and triggered realignments in the political parties, indicate that the former governors would constitute about 25 per cent of the 109-member Red Chamber.

Analysts have said that the decision of the governors to employ all means possible to retire into the Senate has contributed adversely to the loss of institution memory currently hampering the activities of the apex legislative body in the country as the state chief executives are going there to displace the highly experienced, ranking lawmakers, who are even chairmen of critical committees of the Senate. In the case of Edo State for instance, the action of Oshiomhole had forced the chairman of the Senate Committee on Customs and Excise, Francis Alimikhena, to dump the APC for PDP on whose platform he would contest the Edo Senatorial District.

Also in their desperation, Umahi and Ayade, who contested the APC presidential primary election won by Asiwaju Bola Tinubu went back to their constituencies to get the senatorial tickets despite the fact that they did not participate in the primaries that had already produced candidates. The National Chairman of the party, Senator Adamu Abdullahi, however, forwarded Ayade and Umahi’s names to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as the validly elected senatorial candidates respectively.

Some other serving governors who would be going to the Tenth Senate as fresh lawmakers are Tambuwal, Ishaku, Ortom, Ikpeazu, Sani Bello, Danwkambo, Yari, Ugwuanyi, Lalong, and Daniel. Some of the ranking senators who would be displaced by their governors have, however, been reacting to the development. Senator Chukwuka Utazi (Enugu North), for instance, said he did not bother himself to obtain the form since his governor had signified interest in the senatorial seat. In an interview with journalists, Utazi expressed concerns that new persons, who would be learning the act of lawmaking, would flood the Tenth Senate, thereby retarding the rate of proficiency and professionalism in legislative business. According to him “when the Tenth National Assembly is inaugurated, new set of people would be in place.

It took me 12 years to make my way to the Senate. The Senate is now a rendezvous of men with deep pockets. “People who don’t understand anything about the parliament would want to come here as a status symbol. I started my parliamentary practice over 30 years ago on the platform of the Social Democratic Party in the House of Representatives. So, I know the act of lawmaking very well.

I am a political scientist and a lawyer. I am empowered to know what I am expected to do. “I am not returning because I did not participate in the primaries. Does it mean that I don’t want to come to the parliament? The answer is No! What is on ground cannot permit me to return. I cannot return because my governor wanted to be here. So, I have to go.

“The longer you stay in the parliament, the more experience you gather. You develop institutional memory to better the lots of the constituents. They’ve taken it as a social symbol. People want to be addressed as senators.” Utazi said Nigerians should advocate the issue of independent candidacy to stop the idea of having the wrong persons in parliament, regretting that if the current trend of constant loss of institution memory in the country’s highest lawmaking body continued, it would not augur well with the nation’s growing democracy.

The Secretary General of the Campaign for Democracy (CD), Ifeanyi Odili, on his part, said that the loss of institutional memory at the Senate as a result of inexperienced governors going there to take over from the ranking senators would not be healthy for Nigeria’s democracy. “When we have 28 serving and former governors going to the Senate to dislodge the experienced lawmakers there, it would automatically lead to brain drain. “In a situation whereby about 70 per cent of the senators are fresh lawmakers, they will not understand anything about the business of lawmaking and it is not healthy for our democracy.

“It will be a disservice for the electorate to vote for freshers in place of experienced lawmakers in the National Assembly because there would no doubt be loss of institutional memory which would cause a serious problem for the country.”

