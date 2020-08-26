News

Senate never asked our management staff to step aside – NTA

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comments Off on Senate never asked our management staff to step aside – NTA

The Nigerian Television Authority has denied reports that its management staff have been asked to step aside by the Senate Committee on Finance.

The government-owned broadcast network made this known in a statement signed by its Deputy Director Corporate Affairs, M.C. Moses, on Wednesday.

There were reports that the Senate had recommended the dismissal of the NTA hierarchy over alleged non-profitability of the venture with StarTimes which had been since 2008.

However, in reaction, the NTA expressed concerns over the “inaccurate and fallacious story being circulated”, describing it as “untrue and thrives only in the reign of malice and mischief”.

The statement added that the NTA as a corporate body and public broadcaster is not under the radar of the Senate.

“What is being looked at is the NTA/Star Joint Venture – a limited liability cable television company formed in 2009 and jointly owned by NTA and StarTimes,” Moses said.

“The company has its own management, which is independent of, and entirely different from, the management of the NTA. This management has appeared before the Committee on invitation and presented documents as requested”.

The NTA, however, assured that its management headed by the Director-General, Yakubu Ibn Mohammed, is intact and has not been asked to step aside.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Groups laud Obaseki over commissioner’s appointment

Posted on Author Cajetan Mmuta

Members of the Youth Campaign For Neighborhood Rights (YCFNR) and the Victory For Obaseki Group have commended Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki for nominating a Public Relations practitioner, Efe Stewart as Information and Orientation Commissioner. YCFNR’s president, Osagie Osemwingie said the choice of Stewart as Commissioner for Information was akin to placing a square peg […]
News

SERAP to FG: Stop criminalising peaceful protesters,

Posted on Author Akeem Nafiu

A rights organisation, the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has strongly condemned the reported violent attacks on #RevolutionNow protesters in Abuja, Osogbo and other parts of the country. It said the action of security operatives violates citizens’ rights to peaceful assembly. In a statement signed by its Deputy Director, Kolawole Oluwadare, the organisation asked […]
News Top Stories

Presidency: Nigeria’s economy outperforms projections

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

…says no cause for alarm on NBS’ GDP report The Presidency, yesterday, said that despite the observed contraction in Nigeria’s economy during the second quarter of 2020 and the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, it remained on track and has outperformed earlier projections by most domestic and international analysts. Special Adviser to the President on […]

%d bloggers like this: