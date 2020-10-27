Senate: No hope of stable electricity in Nigeria soon

Minister confesses stagnation of $5.8bn Mambilla project

The upper chamber of the National Assembly, yesterday, dashed the hopes of millions of Nigerians to experience stable electricity supply in the country. The Senate said that going by the gross underfunding of the sector by the Federal Government, the power sector may remain in its current epileptic state for much longer.

The prediction came just as the Minister of Power, Engr. Mamman Saleh, confessed to members of the Senate Committee on Power, that the much trumpeted $5.8 billion Mambilla Power Project was yet to take off.

The committee was also jolted by the submission of the Managing Director of Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), Engr. Sule Ahmed Abdulaziz, that out of N165 billion required for capital project in 2020, N4 billion envelope was given, out of which only N3 billion was cash backed. These revelations came at the budget defence session where key operators and stakeholders exchanged views with the Senate Committee on Power. Chairman of the Senate Committee on Power, Dr. Gabriel Suswam (PDP, Benue North East) and his team comprising Senators Shaibu Lau (PDP, Taraba North), Danjuma Goje (APC, Gombe Central), James Manager (PDP, Delta South) wondered why no dime was allocated for the Mambila project in the 2021 budget.

Senator Lau, who hails from Taraba State, told the committee members that despite promises upon promises made on the project by the Federal Government on yearly basis, there is no access road to the project site and no indication of site clearance, talk less of possible ground breaking.

“Nothing in the proposed 2021 budget that concerns Mambilla, showing that there is no commitment from government. The truth about the project going by glaring realities on ground over the last 10 years is that Mambilla will not see the light of the day,” he said.

In his response, the minister admitted that the project was yet to take off, but that he was still trying to convince Mr. President on it. According to him, special fund of $200 million earlier earmarked for the project was still in the office of the Chief of Staff while the N850 million expected from Nigeria as 15% of the contract sum was yet to be paid. The 85% balance of the contract sum, he added, is to be financed by the Chinese NEXIM Bank.

He explained that the 3,050 megawatts hydroelectric power project was designed to be the largest power generating plant in the country. Chairman of the committee and other members who were not pleased with the situation, said solution must be found to the Mambilla project as part of solutions to epileptic power supply in the country. Senator Manager, in particular, said going by the submission of the minister, there seemed to be no seriousness on the part of the government to get the project off the ground.

Goje, a former Governor of Gombe State, said “the hope of getting stable power supply in Nigeria in the nearest future is dashed going by gross underfunding of the sector and lack of required seriousness on those managing the sector to get it fixed up.” However, in his submissions before the committee, the TCN MD said the transmission capacity of the country has increased from 5,000 megawatts to 8,000 megawatts.

“Inadequate funding by government on yearly basis remains the major problem of the TCN and, by extension, the power sector. “In 2020 fiscal year, our projected money for capital expenditure was N165 billion, but we were only given N4 billion budgetary envelope out of which N3 billion was cash backed,” he said. The Mambilla hydropower project has a generation capacity of 3,050 Mega Watt (MG) when completed.

The project is being undertaken by the Federal Ministry of Power with the help of a consortium of Chinese investors. Chinese Export Import (Exim) Bank is funding 85 per cent of the estimated $5.8 billion project cost, while the remaining 15 per cent funding will come from the Federal Government of Nigeria. The project will generate up to 50,000 local jobs during the construction phase.

