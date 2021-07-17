Senate not against electronic voting, transmission of result, says Omo-Agege

The Deputy Senate President, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege yesterday, said the 9th Senate is fully in support of electronic voting and electronic transmission of results, but because the country has only 43% internet coverage, the country cannot go for electronic transmission until the Nigerian Communication Commission (NCC) can ascertain otherwise. Omo-Agege made this assertion while answering questions from journalists after delivering a keynote address titled, “Nigeria’s Democratic Experience Since 1999: The Imperative of Reforming The Electoral Process” at the 16th convocation ceremony of Benson Idahosa University, Benin City.

He debunked the rumors making the round in the media that some Sen-ators, including himself were against electronics voting and transmission of result. Talking about electoral reforms, he maintained that regardless of the source, electoral offenses perpetrated by officials of the Electoral Management Bodies (EMBs) and officials of political parties, candidates and voters have to be tackled to safeguard the sanctity of the electoral process of the nation. Omo-Agege also observed that another obvious challenge is what has been described as the judicialization of Nigeria’s electoral process.

He noted that it is a big source of erosion of citizens’ confidence in the electoral process that the courts rather than members of the political parties or the electorate as the case may be, determine winners of party primaries and elections even when the evidence runs to the contrary.

Like this: Like Loading...