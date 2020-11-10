Senate not aware of freezing of #EndSARS leaders’ accounts, says C’ttee

The Chairman, Senate Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, yesterday, said that his committee was ignorant of the alleged recent freezing of the bank accounts of some #End- SARS youth leaders in the country.

Bamidele stated this during the budget defence of the Ministry of Justice and some of its parastatals, saying that members of the committee first learnt of the alleged action of the Federal Government against the youth leaders through the media.

The bank accounts of some youth leaders were reportedly frozen by the Federal Government following the role they reportedly played in the recent #EndSARS protests. “We read it in the news like every one of us.

Our committee is also interested in knowing what is going on in this regard. As it is, our committee is neither in a position to either explain or defend. We will reach out to the executive, and if it is true, what’s the stakeholders in charge are trying to achieve with this.”

The politician also disclosed that the committee was unaware of the recent arrest and imprisonment of six persons over allegations of sponsoring the terror group, Boko Haram. He explained that the committee would investigate the matter with a view to understanding the true position of things.

The committee chairman noted that the apex legislative chamber was working with its counterpart’s committee of the House of Representatives, to ascertain the amount earmarked for the prosecution of Boko Haram suspects. “These are some of the issues before us as a committee. It’s not just the Senate Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters, the House Committee on Justice is also working with us on this matter.

He stated that the Senate Committee would scrutinise the 2021 budget of the judiciary so as to get justification for what they were proposing for 2021. “That is the whole essence of this matter.

They came and they have made their presentation and we are interested in how the money appropriated last year was spent even to the last kobo. “Part of the reason you saw that we couldn’t conclude with the Attorney-General is because there is the need for more engagements.

Like this: Like Loading...