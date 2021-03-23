Senate okays bill on solid mineral exploitation 

* Proposes N5bn initial capital for agency

The upper chamber of the National Assembly, Tuesday, endorsed a bill seeking the establishment of Nigerian Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC) to enhance the exploitation of the enormous solid mineral resources in the country.

Upon establishment of the corporation, an initial funding of the sum of N5 billion shall be provide by way of a sovereign guarantee, for a successful take off of the operation including all initial capital and operating expenditure.

The Federal Government would pay up its 70% equity contribution and the institutional investor shall pay their respective equity participation to the corporation.

Subsequent funding of the NMDC would be through the Nigerian Mineral Development Fund (NMDF) which will be managed by the corporation strictly in accordance with international best practices.

More details later…

