News

Senate okays bill on solid mineral exploitation 

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

* Proposes  N5bn initial capital for agency

The upper chamber of the National Assembly, Tuesday, endorsed  a bill seeking the establishment  of Nigerian Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC) to enhance the exploitation of the enormous solid mineral resources in the country.

Upon establishment of  the corporation, an  initial funding of  the sum of N5 billion shall be provide  by way of a sovereign guarantee, for a successful take off of the operation including all initial capital and operating expenditure.

The Federal Government would pay up its 70% equity contribution and the institutional investor shall pay their respective equity participation to the corporation.

Subsequent funding of the NMDC would be through the Nigerian Mineral Development Fund (NMDF) which will be managed by the corporation strictly in accordance with international best practices.

More details later…

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

#EndSARS: Govs to meet IGP

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze,

Nigerians governors will on Wednesday meet with the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu on the security situation in the country regarding the protest over the activities of the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (FSARS). A statement by the head, media and public affairs of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), Abdulrazaque Bello-Barkindo also said the governors […]
News

Lagos ASF seeks PTF’s probe over Apapa roads’ decongestion

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Following the continued occurrence of gridlock on Apapa roads, stakeholders under the aegis of Apapa Stakeholders Forum (ASF) have called on Economic And Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to commence investigation into activities of Kayode Opeifa, the Vice Chairman of the Presidential Task Force Team on decongestion of Apapa roads.   The stakeholders who included representatives […]
News

Significant downturn in entertainment industry caused by covid 19 pandemic

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The year 2020 has witnessed alot of downturns which has greatly affected the global economy. Some of the big losers this year are the music and entertainment industry which has witnessed a significant decrease in demand due to Corona virus outbreak. Before the global crisis, these two sectors used to be the biggest employers of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica