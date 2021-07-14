News

Senate okays establishment of National Emergency Medical Services Agency

Posted on Author Chukwu David Comment(0)

The Senate, yesterday, passed a bill to establish the National Emergency Medical Services Agency. The passage of the bill followed the consideration of a report by the Committee on Health (Secondary and Tertiary). Chairman of theCommittee, Senator Yahaya Oloriegbe (APC, Kwara Central), in his presentation, said that the bill sought to, among others, ensure that all Nigerians have access to early, good and quality emergency medical service and critical care when needed. According to the lawmaker, the agency when established would provide assistance for the development of comprehensive area emergency medical services system in Nigeria. Oloriegbe said: “Mr. President and Distinguished Colleagues, the country lacks a robustemergencyhealthcare service.

“Therefore, our legislative mandate to establish one at this time will improve our decaying healthcare system through the provision of better and reliable institutional framework for an effective and efficient emergency medical service in Nigeria.” In a related development, the Senate also passed bills establishing three universities. They are: Federal University of Science and Technology Lau, Taraba State; Federal University of Agriculture and Technology, Aboh, Delta State; and City University of Technology Auchi, Edo State.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

COVID-19: Ortom may shut down worship centres, markets again

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen MAKURDI

Clear indications emerged over the weekend that Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, may lock down the state again following increasing cases of Coronavirus in the state.   The state last Friday recorded 32 fresh cases of the pandemic from 65 cases thus bringing the total number of confirmed cases by the Nigeria Centre for Disease […]
News

2 Nigerians, others bag $11,000 scholarship awards for varsity education in US

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju

Fairfield Senior High School, United States of America, has awarded scholarship worth $11,000 to two Nigerians, Oluwapelumi Olowokere and Carolyn Nkemakolam, to study Law and Pharmacy at the Universities of Northern Kentucky and Cincinnati, respectively. Also, Jihanny Paulino Peralta, who is from the Dominican Republic benefited from the scholarship for their exemplary performances with English […]
News

Makinde, Obi, Onyema, others for Dominican Varsity’s fundraising

Posted on Author Kayode Olanrewaju

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde; former governor of Anambra State, Mr. Peter Obi and Mr. Leo Stan Eke, are among other eminent Nigerians to raise funds for the development of Dominican University (DU), Ibadan. The virtual fundraising of the private university, billed to hold on Saturday, May 22, according to the university, was for the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica