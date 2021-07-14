Senate okays establishment of National Emergency Medical Services Agency

The Senate, yesterday, passed a bill to establish the National Emergency Medical Services Agency. The passage of the bill followed the consideration of a report by the Committee on Health (Secondary and Tertiary). Chairman of theCommittee, Senator Yahaya Oloriegbe (APC, Kwara Central), in his presentation, said that the bill sought to, among others, ensure that all Nigerians have access to early, good and quality emergency medical service and critical care when needed. According to the lawmaker, the agency when established would provide assistance for the development of comprehensive area emergency medical services system in Nigeria. Oloriegbe said: “Mr. President and Distinguished Colleagues, the country lacks a robustemergencyhealthcare service.

“Therefore, our legislative mandate to establish one at this time will improve our decaying healthcare system through the provision of better and reliable institutional framework for an effective and efficient emergency medical service in Nigeria.” In a related development, the Senate also passed bills establishing three universities. They are: Federal University of Science and Technology Lau, Taraba State; Federal University of Agriculture and Technology, Aboh, Delta State; and City University of Technology Auchi, Edo State.

