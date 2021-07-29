Senate orders AGF to recover N665.8bn within 60 days

News Top Stories

The Senate has ordered the Accountant-General of the Federation (AGF), to recover and return to the national coffers the sum of N665.8 billion dollars, being funds diverted to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Ministry of Power and Army, among others.

 

The Senate hinted that the Office of the AGF diverted N665.8 billion from Solid Minerals Development Fund and Stabilization funds to the above mentioned agencies.

 

The Senate Committee on Public Accounts, headed by Senator Matthew Urhoghide, in its investigation discovered that many government agencies benefited from the funds illegally diverted from the office of Accountant- General of Federation.

 

Further investigation revealed that the Federal Government paid entitlements of former President Goodluck Jonathan and Vice President Namadi Sambo which is about N1.5 billion from the fund on June 11, 2015 It was also discovered that INEC collected about N20 billion from Development of Natural Resources Fund, apart from N17.9 billion collected Brown Rice Levy, Comprehensive Import Supervision Scheme (CISS) Pool Levy and Rice Levy.

 

The money (N30 billion) was also released for INEC for the conduct of 2015 general elections while the N10 billion was released on July 3, 2014, N20 billion was released to INEC on January 12, 2015 for the conduct of General elections . Other beneficiaries of the funds (Solid Minerals Development Fund), need illegally diverted are Ministry of Foreign Affairs – N3.6 billion, N50 billion diverted to fund deficit in 2004, Ministry of Works – N2 billion, Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria – N13 billion ,

 

Ministry of Sports N500 million, Monetization arrears due to PHCN staff – N57.5 billion, N70 billion to accelerate capital budget in 2010, loan to facilitate the funding of Capital budget in 2010- N80 billion , loan to facilitate 2013 Capital budget 4th quarter- N80.7 billion, Loan to Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission – M6 billion in 2014.

 

In addition, N15 billion was released to Lucius Nwosu as Judgement debt of N37 billion for Genocide at Odi, N14 billion was released to Ministry of Power for Kasshibilla Hydropower Transmission Projects, among others.

 

From the Stabilization Fund, N847 million was given to Ghana, Sao Tome and Principe, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) also collected N87 billion to commence the conduct of fresh voters registration but paid back N21 billion yet to balance N66.7 billion , N32 billion for the completion of 4th quarter and 3rd quarter of 2013 capital projects , N2 billion for the funding of Army operation in 2013, another N3 billion loan to INEC for the speed up Electoral process in 2013, loan to Nigerian Army for recruitment of 9,000 recruit in 2013- N3.5 billion and many more .

 

The Auditor-General report, in its query against depletion of Special Funds had said: “Amount totalling N455 billion was withdrawn from Development of Natural Resources as loans to various beneficiaries between 2004 and 2015, contrary to the established objectives of the funds.

 

“The purpose of the Development of Natural Resources Fund is to provide financial resources to development alternative mineral resources development. The Development of Natural Resources Fund belongs to the Federal government. “Also, various amounts totalling N210.3 billion were withdrawn from stabilization fund as loans to various beneficiaries, between 2004 and 2015 contrary to the established objectives of  the funds.

 

“The purpose of the stabilization fund is to provide for unforeseen contingencies and economic downturn and the beneficiaries are the 36 states and Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

 

The stabilization fund bongs to three tiers of government.” Senate therefore, while considering the report of Senate Public Accounts Committee, which was adopted before embarking annual recess, ordered the Accountant-General of the Federation to ensure refund of the funds within 60 days

