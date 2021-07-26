Senate orders AGF to recover N76bn drawn illegally by INEC, Army, others

The Senate has ordered the Office Accountant General of the Federation (AGF) to recover N76 billion drawn illegally from the national coffers by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Nigerian Army and other agencies.

The money was drawn from 25 percent Husked Rice Levy, 1 Percent Comprehension Import Supervision Scheme (CISS) Pool levy, 15 percent wheat Grain Levy and 10 percent Rice Levy by the AGF’s office to the agencies, which was never repaid.

This discovery is contained in the 2015 Auditor General’s report submitted by the Senate Public Accounts Committee chaired by Senator Mathew Urhoghide and approved by Senate.

According to the report of the Auditor General, N922.4 million was withdrawn from 25 percent Husked Brown Rice levy as loan and N7 billion was also collected from 1 percent CISS levy as loan and N10 billion as loan to INEC to finance 2015 elections.

The record revealed that the money totaling N17.92 billion was released to INEC as loan on January 12, 2015, which was never repaid to the source.

Also from 15 percent wheat grain levy, an amount totaling N31.4 billion was released to Nigerian Army, National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Revitalization of Universities Infrastructures Account and Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.

From the N31.4 billion, the Nigerian Army collected N4.7 billion to fund some of its activities, while the NYSC collectedN6.4 billion for its activities.

Revitalization of Universities Infrastructures Account collected N10 billion to fund federal universities, and the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development N10.2 billion to fund execution of 2013 dry season farming.

Furthermore, loan from Rice Levy Account, which is about N37.4 billion, was given to the Federal Ministry of Labour and Productivity, Office of National Security Adviser, Nigerian Customs Service (NCS), Nigerian Communications Satellite (NIGCOMSAT), INEC and NELMCO. From the N37.4 billion, INEC collected N10 billion, NIGCOSAT N450 million, Federal Ministry of Labour and Productivity N5 billion to pay the allowance of unskilled youths in public works programme,

ONSA N3.5 billion, Ministry of Defence N428 million, Revitalization of Universities Infrastructures Account N5.3bn. Findings revealed that the money was never approved by the National Assembly before the AGF’s office released it to the agencies.

The Senate, therefore, ordered the AGF’s office to set a motion the process of recovery of the loans and pay back to the Special Funds Accounts and ensure the stoppage of further withdrawals from any of the accounts without the approval of the National Assembly.

The query from the Auditor General of the Federation reads, “It was observed from 2014 audited account that mandate No FD/LP2014/57/1/82/ DF dated 12th of January 2015 amounting to N922.4 million was withdrawn from 25 percent Husked Brown Rice Levy as Loan given to INEC to finance 2015 elections.

“The loan is contrary to the purpose which the fund was established which to help local production brown rice in Nigeria.”

Another query also reads, “It was observed from the 2014 audited Accounts that audited account that mandate No FD/ LP2014/57/1/82/DF dated 12th of January, 2015 amounting to N7 billion was withdrawn from 1 Percent Comprehension Import Supervision Scheme (CISS) Levy as loan to INEC to finance 2015 elections.

“The loan is contrary to the purpose for which the fund was created which is to fund the destination Inspection Service Providers as provided in the law because they are not paid from Annual budget.”

