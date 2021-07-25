Senate orders AGF to recover N76bn drawn illegally by INEC, Army, others

The Senate has ordered the Accountant-General of the Federation (AGF), to recover N76 billion drawn illegally from the national coffers by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Army, and some other agencies.

The funds were drawn from 25 percent Husked Rice Levy, 1 Percent Comprehension Import Supervision Scheme (CISS) Pool levy, 15 percent wheat Grain Levy and 10 percent Rice Levy by Office of Accountant-General of the Federation to these agencies, which were never repaid.

This discovery is contained in the 2015 Auditor-General report, which was submitted by the Senate Public Accounts Committee Chaired by Senator Mathew Urhoghide and approved by Senate.

According to the report of the Auditor-General, N922.4 million was withdrawn from 25 percent Husked Brown Rice levy as loan and N7 billion was also collected from 1 percent CISS levy as loan and N10 billion as loan to INEC to finance 2015 elections.

The record revealed that the money, totalling N17.92 billion, was released to INEC as loan on 12 January, 2015, which was never repaid to the source.

Also from 15 percent wheat grain levy, an amount totalling N31.4 billion was released to Nigerian Army, National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Revitalization of Universities Infrastructures Account and Federal Ministry of Agric and Rural Development.

From the N31.4 billion, the Nigerian Army collected – N4.7 billion to fund some of their activities, NYSC collected -N6.4 billion to also fund their activities and passing out of orientation camp, Revitalization of Universities Infrastructures Account, collected – N10 billion for funding of Federal Universities, and Federal Ministry of Agric and Rural Development – N10.2 billion to fund Execution of 2013 dry season farming.

Furthermore, loan from Rice Levy account which is about N37.4 billion was given to the Federal Ministry of Labour and Productivity, Office of the National Security Adviser, Nigerian Custom Service (NCS), Nigerian Communication Satellite Operation (NIGCOSAT), INEC and NELMCO.

From the N37.4 billion, INEC collected N10 billion, NIGCOSAT- N450 million, Federal Ministry of Labour and Productivity- N5 billion to pay the allowance of unskilled youths in Public works programme, ONSA – N3.5 billion , Ministry of Defence – N428 million, Revitalization of Universities Infrastructures Account- N5.3bn .

Findings revealed that the funds were never approved by the National Assembly before the office of Accountant-General released the funds to the agencies.