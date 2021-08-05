Senate orders BPE to remit N8.7 bn to national treasury

The Senate has ordered the Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE), to remit the sum of N8.7 billion into the Consolidated Revenue Fund (CRF) of the Federation.

The apex legislative Chamber, gave the directive following it’s discovery of varied financial infractions, as contained in queries issued the BPE, by the Office of Auditor-General of the Federation.

The queries are contained in the 2015 Audit Report, which was sustained by the Senate Committee on Public Accounts and adopted by the Chamber before embarking on its annual recess in July.

According to the report, the agency committed series of financial infractions between 2014 and 2015 financial years totalling N8, 757, 353, 089.09 billion, in violation of several rules of Nigeria’s financial regulations.

The report hinted that one of such violations was the alleged non- remittance of N4, 736, 932, 467.67 billion dividends received on Federal Government Holdings, which was not remitted to the Consolidated Revenue Fund.

Notwithstanding BPE’s claim in its response to the query, that all dividends received on Federal Government Holdings in the year under review totalling N6, 819, 388, 791.00 billion were transferred to the Treasury Single Account (TSA) in September 2015, the Senate rejected the submission for lack of documentary evidence.

The report adopted by the Senate reads: “The Committee observed that there was no evidence provided by BPE to show that the dividend was remitted to TSA.

“Consequently, the Committee recommends that the Bureau remits the sum of N4, 736, 932, 467. 67 billion to the CRF, evidence of which must be submitted to Auditor-General of the Federation and Senate Public Accounts Committee.”

Also, BPE in another query sustained and adopted by the Senate, was accused of diversion of N2.5 billion proceeds of PHCN from Access and FCMB banks to now liquidated Aso Savings and Loans for financing of Staff Housing Scheme, contrary to financial regulation 3205.

However, the Committee in its report, accused the Bureau of breaching financial regulations and recommended for remittance of the N1.135 billion to the Consolidated Revenue Fund.

Like this: Like Loading...