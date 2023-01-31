News

Senate orders Communication Ministry to account for N13.9bn within 48 hours

Posted on Author Chukwu David, Abuja

The Senate Tuesday gave the Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy, a 48-hour ultimatum to account for N13.9 billion it collected from Service Wide Votes from 2017 to 2021.

The ultimatum was given by the Senate Committee on Public Accounts to the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Dr William Alo, following his failure to tender documentary evidence on how the N13.9 billion was expended by the ministry during the period under review.

The Chairman of the Committee, Senator Mathew Urhoghide (PDP, Edo South) and other members had interrogated the Permanent Secretary on details of the expenditure made from the collected Service Wide Votes.

The Permanent Secretary, along with the Director of Finance and Administration from the ministry, attracted the anger of the lawmakers when they begged the committee for more time for the documentary evidence after several minutes of rigmarole.

 

